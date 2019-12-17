Black and Blue - the Naomie Harris thriller comes to DVD and Digital in early 2020

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment have announced the DVD release of Black and Blue for 2nd March 2020. A digital download will be available a couple of weeks earlier on 17th February.

A rookie cop (Naomie Harris) inadvertently captures the murder of a young drug dealer on her body cam. After realizing that the murder was committed by corrupt cops, she teams up with the one person from her community who is willing to help her (Tyrese Gibson) as she tries to escape the criminals out for revenge and the police who are desperate to destroy the incriminating footage. Black and Blue also stars Frank Grillo (The Purge: Anarchy), Mike Colter (TV’s “Luke Cage”), Reid Scott (TV’s “Veep”) and Beau Knapp (Death Wish).

Features:

  • Deleted scenes
  • Line of Fire: Director Deon Taylor discusses his vision for the film, how it implements body cameras and what sets it apart from other police-lead thrillers
  • The Change in the Big Easy: Naomie Harris and Tyrese Gibson discuss their roles, filming in New Orleans and the poser of unspoken words
Black and Blue (2019)
Dir: Deon Taylor | Cast: Frank Grillo, Mike Colter, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott | Writer: Peter A. Dowling

