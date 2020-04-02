Birds of Prey DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray confirmed for June
The DVD, Blu-ray and 4K release of Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) has been confirmed for 15th June. The digital release is, as previously announced, scheduled for 27th April.
When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor), and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz (Chris Messina), put a target on a young girl named Cass (Ella Jay Basco), the city is turned upside down looking for her. Unprotected and on the run, Harley (Margot Robbie) faces their wrath. Quinn, Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez)’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.
Features:
- Birds Eye View Mode
- Birds of Prey: Birds of a Feather
- Grime and Crime
- Wild Nerds
- Romanesque
- Sanity is Sooo Last Season
- A Love/Skate Relationship
- Gag Reel
- DVD
- Blu-ray
- 4K Blu-ray
- Amazon Prime
Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020)
Dir: Cathy Yan | Cast: Ali Wong, Ewan McGregor, Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead | Writers: Christina Hodson, Chuck Dixon (Birds Of Prey Comics created by), Greg Land (Birds Of Prey Comics created by), Jordan B. Gorfinkel (Birds Of Prey Comics created by)