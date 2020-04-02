Birds of Prey DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray confirmed for June

The DVD, Blu-ray and 4K release of Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) has been confirmed for 15th June. The digital release is, as previously announced, scheduled for 27th April.

When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor), and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz (Chris Messina), put a target on a young girl named Cass (Ella Jay Basco), the city is turned upside down looking for her. Unprotected and on the run, Harley (Margot Robbie) faces their wrath. Quinn, Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez)’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.

Features:

Birds Eye View Mode

Birds of Prey: Birds of a Feather

Grime and Crime

Wild Nerds

Romanesque

Sanity is Sooo Last Season

A Love/Skate Relationship

Gag Reel

DVD

Blu-ray

4K Blu-ray

Amazon Prime









For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule, Blu-ray release schedule and DVD release schedule.