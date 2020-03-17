Birds of Prey and The Gentlemen to get early VOD releases - both coming next week in the US

Warner have followed Universal and Disney's lead and have brought forward the digital releases of two of their recent theatrical releases to 24th March in the US.

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and The Gentlemen are both being pulled forward in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

We have no information on a similar early release in the UK - currently Birds of Prey still hasn't had a date confirmed while The Gentlemen is currently scheduled for 20th April.

