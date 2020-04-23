Billy Wilder's A Foreign Affair gets a UK Blu-ray release for the first time

A Foreign Affair, Billy Wilder's satire starring Jean Arthur, Marlene Dietrich and John Lund, will be released by Eureka Entertainment, marking the first time the film will receive a UK Blu-ray release, arriving as part of The Masters of Cinema Series on June 22.

From the inimitable Billy Wilder comes this classic comedy that mixes romance with hard-boiled wit in a story about stiff-necked Iowa congresswoman Phoebe Frost (Jean Arthur) mired in jaded postwar Berlin.

As she investigates the morale of American troops, Phoebe is cynically wooed by fellow Iowan Captain John Pringle (John Lund), who is trying to cover up his affair with Nazi-tainted chanteuse Erika von Schlütow (Marlene Dietrich).

As is typical with Wilder's work, the film is filled with sharp dialogue and satiric jabs, which is why A Foreign Affair is regarded as one of Wilder's most beloved comedies.

Blu-ray Special Features:

1080p presentation on Blu-ray

Uncompressed LPCM 2.0 audio

Audio commentary by film historian Joseph McBride

New video piece on the film by critic Kat Ellinger

Archival interview with Billy Wilder

Theatrical trailer

A collector's booklet featuring new writing by film historian Alexandra Heller-Nicholas; a new essay by critic Richard Combs; and more!

