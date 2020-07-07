Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure has had a 4K restoration and is heading to 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD in August

With Bill & Ted Face the Music heading to cinemas in the not too distant future we now have news that the film that kickstarted the series has had a 4K restoration and is heading to 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD on 10th August.

Strange things are afoot at the Circle K in San Dimas, now most triumphantly restored in 4K.

Ted "Theodore" Logan (Keanu Reeves) and Bill S. Preston, Esquire (Alex Winter), are in danger of flunking school most heinously if they fail their history exam, and if they do they’ll have to break up their totally bodacious band, WYLD STALLYNS. No way!

They meet Rufus (George Carlin) – an awesome dude in a phone booth that can travel through time, who informs them that the fate of the excellent future he comes from is in their hands and in the songs they will write together, so brace yourself amigos for a most unusual day! Bill & Ted crash from Ancient Greece to the Wild West to 19th Century Europe and the distant future, meeting famous figures and medieval babes along the way. The boys bag a bevy of historical heavyweights from each stop to take back for their presentation, but will they make it back in time to save not only their grades, but the fate of the world? History’s about to be rewritten by two guys who can’t even spell.

Features:

Audio Commentary with Writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon

Time Flies When You're Having Fun! - A Look Back at a Most "Excellent Adventure"

Score! An Interview with Guitarist Steve Vai

The Original Bill & Ted

Air Guitar Tutorial with Bjorn Turoque

From Scribble to Script

Linguistic Stylings of Bill & Ted

Hysterical Personages of Bill & Ted

Episode from “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventures” animated television series

Radio Spots

Stills and Artwork

4K Blu-ray

Blu-ray

DVD

