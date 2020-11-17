Bill & Ted Face the Music comes to 4K, Blu-ray, VOD, DVD and digital from January

Bill & Ted Face the Music arrives on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital in January, Warner Bros. have announced. It will be available on 4K, Blu-ray, VOD and DVD from January 25, 2021, with option buy it early on Digital from January 9, 2021. The 4K and Blu-ray disc features the film and special features in hi-definition and the DVD features the film and one special feature in standard definition.

Directed by Dean Parisot and written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, Bill & Ted Face the Music is the third film in the Bill & Ted franchise and a sequel to Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure and Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey. Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reprise their roles as the respective title characters and William Sadler also returns as the Grim Reaper.

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-travelling exploits of William ‘Bill’ S. Preston Esq. and Theodore ‘Ted’ Logan. Yet to fulfil their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends — to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

To celebrate the release there will also be an HMV Exclusive Three Film Collection which for the first time includes Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey on Blu-ray in the UK. Bill & Ted – The Most Excellent Collection also includes the 4K restoration of Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure on Blu-ray disc.

Bill & Ted Face the Music 4K & Blu-ray contains the following special features:

The Official Bill & Ted Face The Music Panel at Comic-Con@Home

Be Excellent to Each Other

A Most Triumphant Duo

Death’s Crib

Social Piece (Excellence)

Bill & Ted Face the Music DVD contains the following special features:

Be Excellent to Each Other

