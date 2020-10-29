Bill & Ted Face the Music heading to DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD Blu-ray - January 2021 release now confirmed

Update on 29th October

Bill & Ted Face The Music has now been confirmed for release on 18th January 2021. In addition to the release of the most recent film in the series, a new collection will be available exclusively at HMV on Blu-ray featuring all three films - which will be the first time Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey has been released on the format.

Previously posted on 18th September

There was little doubt that the third and final film in the Bill & Ted series would be heading to physical disc release at some point but now it's up for pre-order on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD Blu-ray - we don't have a date yet but as soon as we do we'll share it with you.

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan. Yet to fulfil their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends - to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

DVD

Blu-ray

4K Blu-ray







