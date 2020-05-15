BFI to release Ozu's masterpiece Tokyo Story on Blu-ray in June

Currently available to stream on BFI Player's subscription service in a small collection of Yasujirô Ozu films that will be expanded to 25 films from June 5 as part of JAPAN 2020, a major new BFI season celebrating Japanese cinema.

A constant fixture in critic's polls, Tokyo Story is Yasujirô Ozu's most enduring masterpiece and a beautifully nuanced exploration of filial duty, expectation and regret. From the simple tale of an elderly couple's visit to their grown-up children in Tokyo, Ozu draws a compelling contrast between the measured dignity of age and the hurried insensitivity of a younger generation.

Also included on the release is Ozu's incisive satire, Brothers and Sisters of the Toda Family (1941), which explores similar themes, as, following the death of her husband, Mrs Toda and her youngest daughter receive a frosty reception from the extended family.

Special features

Re-mastered in 4K with an uncompressed monaural soundtrack

An Introduction to Tokyo Story (2020, 26 mins): Asian-cinema expert Tony Rayns provides an introduction to Ozu's most acclaimed film

Brothers and Sisters of the Toda Family (1941, 105 mins): following the death of her husband, Mrs Toda realises she has been left with sizeable debts and an extended family reluctant to support her

Talking with Ozu (1993, 40 mins): a tribute to the legendary director featuring filmmakers Lindsay Anderson, Claire Denis, Hou Hsiao-hsien, Aki Kaurismäki, Stanley Kwan, Paul Schrader and Wim Wenders

Furnival and Son (1948, 19 mins): recounts the difficult choice a recently demobbed serviceman has to make between an unexpected job offer elsewhere, and resuming his pre-war position as his father's right-hand man in their small cutlery firm, Furnival and Son

Image gallery

***First Pressing Only*** Fully illustrated booklet including an essay by Professor Joan Mellen, archival writing by John Gillett and Lindsay Anderson and a biography of Yasujirô Ozu by Tony Rayns

