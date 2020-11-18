Beverly Hills Cop 4K Blu-ray hitting retail later this month

Beverly Hills Cop has been confirmed for 4K Blu-ray release on 30th November.

The heat is on in this fast-paced action-comedy starring Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley, a street-smart Detroit cop tracking down his best friend's killer in Beverly Hills. Axel quickly learns that his wild style doesn't fit in with the Beverly Hills Police Department, which assigns two officers (Judge Reinhold and John Ashton) to make sure things don't get out of hand. Dragging the stuffy detectives along for the ride, Axel smashes through a huge culture clash in his hilarious, high-speed pursuit of justice. Featuring cameos by Paul Reiser, Bronson Pinchot and Damon Wayans, and newly remastered for 4K UHD by director Martin Brest, Beverly Hills Cop is an exhilarating essential blockbuster!

Features:

BHC Mixtape '84

Commentary by director Martin Brest

Deleted scenes

Behind the scenes - 1984 interviews

Theatrical trailer

Isolated score track

Beverly Hills Cop - The Phenomenon Begins: a glimpse inside the casting process

The music of Beverly Hills Cop

Location map

4K Blu-ray

