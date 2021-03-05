Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Remastered confirmed for 4K Blu-ray release this April

Alongside the new cut of Justice League, Zack Snyder has also spent some time working on remastering Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice expanding the frame where possible to the IMAX ratio. The new edition of the film is now heading to 4K Blu-ray on 26th April. The remaster also features 'enhanced colour'.

From director Zack Snyder comes “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” starring Ben Affleck as Batman/Bruce Wayne and Henry Cavill as Superman/Clark Kent in the characters’ first big-screen pairing.

Fearing the actions of a god-like Super Hero left unchecked, Gotham City’s own formidable, forceful vigilante takes on Metropolis’s most revered, modern-day saviour, while the world wrestles with what sort of hero it really needs. And with Batman and Superman at war with one another, a new threat quickly arises, putting mankind in greater danger than it’s ever known before.

Features:

Introduction and Commentary by Director Zack Snyder

4K Blu-ray

