Basic Instinct 4K remaster coming to DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray in June

StudioCanal have announced their remastered release of Basic Instinct is set to arrive on DVD, Blu-ray, 4K Blu-ray and Digital Download on 14th June 2021. There will be a collector's edition release in 4K alongside standard editions in other formats.

Michael Douglas stars as hardboiled San Francisco detective Nick Curran, a troubled cop with a history of trigger-happy shootings and a weakness for beautiful women and dangerous relationships. Sharon Stone is Catherine Tramell, a stunning, enigmatic novelist with a talent for seduction and a history of relationships that end in death. The death of a former rock star sends Nick into the orbit of the victim’s lover, Catherine, who immediately becomes prime suspect in the murder. Catherine ignites Nick’s suspicions and his passion, and he soon becomes involved in his most dangerous liaison yet.

The film also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn as police psychologist Dr Beth Garner, George Dzundas as Nick’s partner Gus, Denis Arndt as Lieutenant Phillip Walker and Leilani Sarelle as Roxy Hardy. The cast is rounded out by great character actors such as Bruce A. Young, Stephen Tobolowsky, Wayne Knight and Chelcie Ross.

Commissioned by STUDIOCANAL, the film was restored from the original 35MM negative and supervised by the director himself, with invaluable input to the bonus material from Sharon Stone and Michael Douglas.

In addition to a new trailer, two brand-new artworks have also been created to promote the release which were designed by celebrated, French graphic artist Flore Maquin - noted for her iconic Cannes Film Festival poster designs of 2018 and 2019 amongst a host of other film work.

To coincide with the new restoration, a brand new 52 minute documentary, BASIC INSTINCT: SEX, DEATH & STONE has been created by STUDIOCANAL, TCM and Rockyrama. This documentary includes exclusive interviews and personal anecdotes from Paul Verhoeven, Sharon Stone, Michael Douglas, editor Frank J. Urioste, writer Joe Eszterhas and cinematographer Jan de Bont, and is included in the bonus features on the home entertainment releases.

Features:

New documentary - Basic Instinct: Sex, Death & Stone

New featurette - An unending story - Scoring Basic Instinct

New - Trailer

Making of featurette - Blonde Poison

Cast & Crew interviews featurette

Storyboard comparisons

Screen tests

Audio commentary by Paul Verhoeven & Jan de Bont

Audio commentary by Camille Paglia

4K Blu-ray

Blu-ray





