Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy 4K Blu-ray UK release confirmed for 19th October

We've known for ages that Back to the Future was coming to 4K Blu-ray this year to mark the film's 35th Anniversary - and we also knew the date although it hadn't been officially confirmed. Now it has!

The new release will be simultaneous with DVD and Blu-ray releases of the 35th Anniversary boxset on 19th October. Check out the boxset below.

It is started appearing for pre-order on a number of retailers...

Not only does this release contain everything that has been previously released on DVD and Blu-ray, it also includes an hour of new features:

The Hollywood Museum Goes Back To The Future

Back To The Future: The Musical – Behind The Scenes

An Alternate Future: Lost Audition Tapes

Could You Survive The Movies? Back To The Future

Also included are:

Tales From The Future: 6-Part Documentary

The Physics of Back To The Future

Deleted Scenes

Michael J. Fox Q&A

8 Archival Featurettes

Behind The Scenes Footage

Music Videos

Audio Commentaries

Back To The Future: The Ride

Doc Brown Saves The World! (Short Film)

OUTATIME: Restoring the DeLorean

In addition to this release, there will be a Zavvi-exclusive steelbook which is already appearing as Out of Stock - so whether there'll be a chance to order now is up in the air. The steelbook will be available for £74.99 whereas the standard release will retail at £49.99.

For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule and DVD and Blu-ray release schedule.