Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy 4K Blu-ray UK release confirmed for 19th October

We've known for ages that Back to the Future was coming to 4K Blu-ray this year to mark the film's 35th Anniversary - and we also knew the date although it hadn't been officially confirmed. Now it has!

The new release will be simultaneous with DVD and Blu-ray releases of the 35th Anniversary boxset on 19th October. Check out the boxset below.

It is started appearing for pre-order on a number of retailers...

Not only does this release contain everything that has been previously released on DVD and Blu-ray, it also includes an hour of new features:

  • The Hollywood Museum Goes Back To The Future
  • Back To The Future: The Musical – Behind The Scenes
  • An Alternate Future: Lost Audition Tapes
  • Could You Survive The Movies? Back To The Future

Also included are:

  • Tales From The Future: 6-Part Documentary
  • The Physics of Back To The Future
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Michael J. Fox Q&A
  • 8 Archival Featurettes
  • Behind The Scenes Footage
  • Music Videos
  • Audio Commentaries
  • Back To The Future: The Ride
  • Doc Brown Saves The World! (Short Film)
  • OUTATIME: Restoring the DeLorean

In addition to this release, there will be a Zavvi-exclusive steelbook which is already appearing as Out of Stock - so whether there'll be a chance to order now is up in the air. The steelbook will be available for £74.99 whereas the standard release will retail at £49.99.

For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule and DVD and Blu-ray release schedule.


Back to the Future (1985)
Dir: robert zemeckis | Cast: Christopher Lloyd, Crispin Glover, Lea Thompson, Michael J. Fox | Writers: Bob Gale, Robert Zemeckis

Back to the Future Part II (1989)
Dir: robert zemeckis | Cast: Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Michael J. Fox, Thomas F. Wilson | Writers: Bob Gale (characters), Bob Gale (screenplay), Bob Gale (story), Robert Zemeckis (characters), Robert Zemeckis (story)

Back to the Future Part III (1990)
Dir: robert zemeckis | Cast: Christopher Lloyd, mary steenburgen, Michael J. Fox, Thomas F. Wilson | Writers: Bob Gale (characters), Bob Gale (screenplay), Bob Gale (story), Robert Zemeckis (characters), Robert Zemeckis (story)

