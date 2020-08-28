Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy 4K Blu-ray UK release confirmed for 19th October
We've known for ages that Back to the Future was coming to 4K Blu-ray this year to mark the film's 35th Anniversary - and we also knew the date although it hadn't been officially confirmed. Now it has!
The new release will be simultaneous with DVD and Blu-ray releases of the 35th Anniversary boxset on 19th October. Check out the boxset below.
It is started appearing for pre-order on a number of retailers...
Not only does this release contain everything that has been previously released on DVD and Blu-ray, it also includes an hour of new features:
- The Hollywood Museum Goes Back To The Future
- Back To The Future: The Musical – Behind The Scenes
- An Alternate Future: Lost Audition Tapes
- Could You Survive The Movies? Back To The Future
Also included are:
- Tales From The Future: 6-Part Documentary
- The Physics of Back To The Future
- Deleted Scenes
- Michael J. Fox Q&A
- 8 Archival Featurettes
- Behind The Scenes Footage
- Music Videos
- Audio Commentaries
- Back To The Future: The Ride
- Doc Brown Saves The World! (Short Film)
- OUTATIME: Restoring the DeLorean
In addition to this release, there will be a Zavvi-exclusive steelbook which is already appearing as Out of Stock - so whether there'll be a chance to order now is up in the air. The steelbook will be available for £74.99 whereas the standard release will retail at £49.99.
Back to the Future (1985)
Dir: robert zemeckis | Cast: Christopher Lloyd, Crispin Glover, Lea Thompson, Michael J. Fox | Writers: Bob Gale, Robert Zemeckis
Back to the Future Part II (1989)
Dir: robert zemeckis | Cast: Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Michael J. Fox, Thomas F. Wilson | Writers: Bob Gale (characters), Bob Gale (screenplay), Bob Gale (story), Robert Zemeckis (characters), Robert Zemeckis (story)
Back to the Future Part III (1990)
Dir: robert zemeckis | Cast: Christopher Lloyd, mary steenburgen, Michael J. Fox, Thomas F. Wilson | Writers: Bob Gale (characters), Bob Gale (screenplay), Bob Gale (story), Robert Zemeckis (characters), Robert Zemeckis (story)