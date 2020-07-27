Back to the Future 35th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray unveiled in the US

Listings have appeared for the upcoming 35th Anniversary release of the Back to the Future Trilogy. The collector's release will feature a collectible levitating hoverboard replica! No release date has been confirmed yet but we still have it on good authority that it'll be hitting our shores on 19th October.

Technically the release will include Dolby Vision support alongside the crisp 4K picture.

Right now we have no details on any new extra features to be included with the films but will update as soon as we can. The full set is currently available for pre-order in the US with Amazon selling it (not internationally unfortunately) for $69.98.

We'll update you with more info on this release - including UK release details - as soon as we have them.

For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule and DVD and Blu-ray release schedule.