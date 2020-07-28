Back to the Future 35th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray unveiled in the US - releasing on 20th October. We have the full details...
Originally posted on 27th July, updated on 28th July with full details.
Listings have appeared for the upcoming 35th Anniversary release of the Back to the Future Trilogy. The collector's release will feature a collectible levitating hoverboard replica!
The US release is scheduled for 20th October and while no release date has been confirmed yet for the UK we have it on good authority that it'll be hitting our shores on 19th October.
Technically the release will include Dolby Vision support alongside the crisp 4K picture.
Features
Back to the Future Extras
Deleted Scenes (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available)
- Peanut Brittle
- "Pinch Me"
- Doc's Personal Belongings
- "She's Cheating"
- Darth Vader (Extended Version)
- "Hit Me George"
- "You Got a Permit?"
- The Phone Booth
Tales from The Future: In the Beginning...
Tales from The Future: Time to Go
Tales from The Future: Keeping Time
Archival Featurettes:
- The Making of Back To The Future
- Making the Trilogy: Chapter One
- Back To The Future Night
Michael J. Fox Q&A
- How He Got the Role
- The Character of Doc
- Working on a Film and TV Series at the Same Time
- Shooting Back To The Future II and III Together
- DeLoreans
- Special FX and Stunts
- The Appeal of Back To The Future
- Shooting Back To The Future
Behind the Scenes
- Original Makeup Tests
- Outtakes
- Nuclear Test Site Sequence (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available)
- Photo Galleries (these are only available on the HD Blu-ray): Production Art, Storyboards, Behind-the-Scenes Photographs, Marketing Materials, Character Portraits
Huey Lewis and the News The Power of Love Music Video
Theatrical Teaser Trailer
Join Team Fox
Q&A Commentary with Director Robert Zemeckis and Producer Bob Gale
Feature Commentary with Producers Bob Gale and Neil Canton
Back to the Future Part 2 Extras:
Deleted Scenes (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available)
- Old Terry and Old Biff
- "Dad's Home" (Extended Version)
- Pizza Scene
- Jennifer Faints (Extended Version)
- Old Biff Vanishes from Car
- Burned Out High School
- Marty Meets Dave
Tales from The Future: Time Flies
The Physics of Back To The Future with Dr. Michio Kaku
Archival Featurettes:
- The Making of Back To The Future Part II
- Making the Trilogy: Chapter Two
Behind the Scenes
- Outtakes
- Production Design
- Storyboarding
- Designing the DeLorean
- Designing Time Travel
- Hoverboard Test
- Evolution of Visual Effects Shots
Photo Galleries (only available on the HD Blu-ray)
- Production Art
- Storyboards
- Behind-the-Scenes Photographs
- Marketing Materials
- Character Portraits
Theatrical Trailer
Q&A Commentary with Director Robert Zemeckis and Producer Bob Gale
Feature Commentary with Producers Bob Gale and Neil Canton
Back to the Future Part 3 Extras
Deleted Scene (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available):
- The Tannen Gang Kills Marshal Strickland
Tales from The Future: Third Time's the Charm [featured bonus]
Tales from The Future: The Test of Time [featured bonus]
Archival Featurettes:
- The Making of Back To The Future Part III
- Making the Trilogy: Chapter Three
- The Secrets of the Back To The Future Trilogy
Behind the Scenes
- Outtakes
- Designing the Town of Hill Valley
- Designing the Campaign
- Photo Galleries (on the HD Blu-ray only): Production Art, Storyboards, Behind-the-Scenes Photographs, Marketing Materials, Character Portraits
ZZ Top "Doubleback" Music Video
FAQs About the Trilogy
Theatrical Trailer
Back To The Future: The Ride
- Lobby Monitor
- The Ride
Q&A Commentary with Director Robert Zemeckis and Producer Bob Gale
Feature Commentary with Producers Bob Gale and Neil Canton
Bonus Blu-ray
An Alternate Future: Lost Audition Tapes (NEW) - Get a glimpse of the Back To The Future that could have been with rare audition footage featuring now-famous celebrities including Ben Stiller, Kyra Sedgwick, Jon Cryer, Billy Zane, Peter DeLuise and C. Thomas Howell
The Hollywood Museum Goes Back To The Future (New) - Join Co-writer/Producer Bob Gale on an intimate tour of an exhaustive exhibit of the films’ props and memorabilia.
Behind the scenes look at Back To The Future: The Musical (New) - Get a sneak peek at the new musical show including a Q&A with the cast and creative team plus two new song recordings.
- Cast and Creative Q&A
- Original Songs: Gotta Start Somewhere and Put Your Mind To It
Could You Survive The Movies? Back To The Future (NEW) - Explore the magic and science of Back To The Future and find out which laws of physics were actually violated in this special episode of the popular YouTube series.
2015 Message from Doc Brown: Doc Brown Saves The World!
Outatime: Restoring the DeLorean
Looking Back To The Future:
- The Script
- Casting Marty McFly
- Christopher Lloyd Reflects on Doc Brown
- The DeLorean Time Machine
- Building Hill Valley
- Prepping for the "Johnny B. Goode" Scene
- The Score
- Rushing the Cut
- The Legacy
Back To The Future: The Animated Series
- Brothers (Season 1, Episode 1)
- Mac the Black (Season 2, Episode 1)
2015 Commercials
- Jaws 19 Trailer
- Hoverboard Commercial
The full set is currently available for pre-order in the US with Amazon selling it (not internationally unfortunately) for $69.98.
We'll update you with more info on this release - including UK release details - as soon as we have them.
