Back to the Future 35th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray unveiled in the US - releasing on 20th October. We have the full details...

Originally posted on 27th July, updated on 28th July with full details.

Listings have appeared for the upcoming 35th Anniversary release of the Back to the Future Trilogy. The collector's release will feature a collectible levitating hoverboard replica!

The US release is scheduled for 20th October and while no release date has been confirmed yet for the UK we have it on good authority that it'll be hitting our shores on 19th October.

Technically the release will include Dolby Vision support alongside the crisp 4K picture.

Features

Back to the Future Extras

Deleted Scenes (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available)

Peanut Brittle

"Pinch Me"

Doc's Personal Belongings

"She's Cheating"

Darth Vader (Extended Version)

"Hit Me George"

"You Got a Permit?"

The Phone Booth

Tales from The Future: In the Beginning...

Tales from The Future: Time to Go

Tales from The Future: Keeping Time

Archival Featurettes:

The Making of Back To The Future

Making the Trilogy: Chapter One

Back To The Future Night

Michael J. Fox Q&A

How He Got the Role

The Character of Doc

Working on a Film and TV Series at the Same Time

Shooting Back To The Future II and III Together

DeLoreans

Special FX and Stunts

The Appeal of Back To The Future

Shooting Back To The Future

Behind the Scenes

Original Makeup Tests

Outtakes

Nuclear Test Site Sequence (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available)

Photo Galleries (these are only available on the HD Blu-ray): Production Art, Storyboards, Behind-the-Scenes Photographs, Marketing Materials, Character Portraits

Huey Lewis and the News The Power of Love Music Video

Theatrical Teaser Trailer

Join Team Fox

Q&A Commentary with Director Robert Zemeckis and Producer Bob Gale

Feature Commentary with Producers Bob Gale and Neil Canton

Back to the Future Part 2 Extras:

Deleted Scenes (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available)

Old Terry and Old Biff

"Dad's Home" (Extended Version)

Pizza Scene

Jennifer Faints (Extended Version)

Old Biff Vanishes from Car

Burned Out High School

Marty Meets Dave

Tales from The Future: Time Flies

The Physics of Back To The Future with Dr. Michio Kaku

Archival Featurettes:

The Making of Back To The Future Part II

Making the Trilogy: Chapter Two

Behind the Scenes

Outtakes

Production Design

Storyboarding

Designing the DeLorean

Designing Time Travel

Hoverboard Test

Evolution of Visual Effects Shots

Photo Galleries (only available on the HD Blu-ray)

Production Art

Storyboards

Behind-the-Scenes Photographs

Marketing Materials

Character Portraits

Theatrical Trailer

Q&A Commentary with Director Robert Zemeckis and Producer Bob Gale

Feature Commentary with Producers Bob Gale and Neil Canton

Back to the Future Part 3 Extras

Deleted Scene (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available):

The Tannen Gang Kills Marshal Strickland

Tales from The Future: Third Time's the Charm [featured bonus]

Tales from The Future: The Test of Time [featured bonus]

Archival Featurettes:

The Making of Back To The Future Part III

Making the Trilogy: Chapter Three

The Secrets of the Back To The Future Trilogy

Behind the Scenes

Outtakes

Designing the Town of Hill Valley

Designing the Campaign

Photo Galleries (on the HD Blu-ray only): Production Art, Storyboards, Behind-the-Scenes Photographs, Marketing Materials, Character Portraits

ZZ Top "Doubleback" Music Video

FAQs About the Trilogy

Theatrical Trailer

Back To The Future: The Ride

Lobby Monitor

The Ride

Q&A Commentary with Director Robert Zemeckis and Producer Bob Gale

Feature Commentary with Producers Bob Gale and Neil Canton

Bonus Blu-ray

An Alternate Future: Lost Audition Tapes (NEW) - Get a glimpse of the Back To The Future that could have been with rare audition footage featuring now-famous celebrities including Ben Stiller, Kyra Sedgwick, Jon Cryer, Billy Zane, Peter DeLuise and C. Thomas Howell

The Hollywood Museum Goes Back To The Future (New) - Join Co-writer/Producer Bob Gale on an intimate tour of an exhaustive exhibit of the films’ props and memorabilia.

Behind the scenes look at Back To The Future: The Musical (New) - Get a sneak peek at the new musical show including a Q&A with the cast and creative team plus two new song recordings.

Cast and Creative Q&A

Original Songs: Gotta Start Somewhere and Put Your Mind To It

Could You Survive The Movies? Back To The Future (NEW) - Explore the magic and science of Back To The Future and find out which laws of physics were actually violated in this special episode of the popular YouTube series.

2015 Message from Doc Brown: Doc Brown Saves The World!

Outatime: Restoring the DeLorean

Looking Back To The Future:

The Script

Casting Marty McFly

Christopher Lloyd Reflects on Doc Brown

The DeLorean Time Machine

Building Hill Valley

Prepping for the "Johnny B. Goode" Scene

The Score

Rushing the Cut

The Legacy

Back To The Future: The Animated Series

Brothers (Season 1, Episode 1)

Mac the Black (Season 2, Episode 1)

2015 Commercials

Jaws 19 Trailer

Hoverboard Commercial

The full set is currently available for pre-order in the US with Amazon selling it (not internationally unfortunately) for $69.98.

We'll update you with more info on this release - including UK release details - as soon as we have them.

