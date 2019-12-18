Babak Anvari's Under the Shadow gets Limited Edition Blu-ray release in February

Second Sight have announced their plans to release a limited edition of Babak Anvari's Under the Shadow on Blu-ray on 10th February.

1988 Tehran, Shideh (Narges Rashidi) is rejected by her medical school as a consequence of her politically active history. Her husband is sent off to serve in the Iran-Iraq War. Iraqi air raids are drawing perilously close to their own apartment. As neighbours and friends flee from a city in chaos, Shideh and her daughter Dorsa (Avin Manshadi) are left on their own. But Dorsa starts to become increasingly ill and disturbed. Tantrums sparked by a missing doll are initially dismissed, but as they worsen Shideh becomes terrified that they’ve been targeted by a djinn – a malevolent spirit that steals from those it seeks to possess.

Drawing comparisons to Jennifer Kent’s breakout hit The Babadook for its nuanced exploration of motherhood through horror, Under the Shadow also unflinchingly examines the female experience of war and of everyday suppression and the demons it creates.

Features

Two & Two – Babak Anvari’s BAFTA Award nominated short film

Escaping The Shadow: a new interview with director Babak Anvari

Within the Shadow: a new interview with actor Narges Rashidi

Forming the Shadow: a new interview with producers Lucan Toh and Oliver Roskill

Shaping the Shadow: a new interview with cinematographer Kit Fraser

A new audio commentary with Babak Anvari and Jamie Graham

Limited Edition Features

Limited Edition of 2,000

Rigid slipcase featuring new artwork by Christopher Shy

Soft cover book with new essays by Jon Towlson and Daniel Bird plus behind-the-scenes photos and concept illustrations

Poster featuring new artwork

Blu-ray

