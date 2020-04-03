Arrow Video Channel announce a free 30-day trial

From April, the Arrow Video Channel wants to help film fans get through their isolation by extending the previous seven day trial period to thirty days of free viewing.

It’s not easy staying firmly locked within four walls but this offers a chance to catch some great films to pass away the time if you are stuck for something to do.

Arrow Video Channel is the leading passion-driven film platform service giving film fans the opportunity to watch a curated selection of movies that the Arrow Video brand is famous for. Now with thirty days to explore the library for free, titles to enjoy include:

Ringu (UK & US)

(UK & US) Hellraiser (UK & US)

(UK & US) Elvira: Mistress of the Dark (UK & US)

(UK & US) Audition (UK & US)

(UK & US) House (UK & US)

(UK & US) One Missed Call Trilogy (UK & US)

(UK & US) Lords of Chaos (UK only)

(UK only) Harpoon (UK only)

(UK only) Oldboy (UK only)

Upcoming titles (more to be announced) also include:

Why Don't You Just Die – Coming Soon (UK & US)

Coming Soon (UK & US) Tetsuo: The Iron Man - May 1 (UK & US)

May 1 (UK & US) Tkyo Fist - May 1 (UK & US)

May 1 (UK & US) Bullet Ballet - May 1 (UK & US)

May 1 (UK & US) The Untamed - May 1 (UK & US)

You can sign up to the Arrow Video Channel on Apple TV (UK/US) or via Amazon (UK).

For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule, Blu-ray release schedule and DVD release schedule.