George Méliès' A Trip to the Moon and Graveyards of Honor join the Arrow Video September slate

Arrow have announced their full September 2020 slate with a number of titles joining Cinema Paradiso over the month.

George Méliès’ A Trip to the Moon & Autobiography

21st September

Loosely based on the writings of Jules Verne, this follows a group of travellers who jet off to the moon from earth on an exploration mission only to end up in peril and captured by the local inhabitants, the Selenites. Featuring a who’s who of theatrical cast from the era, with Méliès himself taking a lead role, this is one of the very first forays into sci-fi cinema, and spawned one of the most iconic images of cinema – the man in the moon with a rocket in his eye.

Limited Edition Contents:

Limited Edition of 1,000 copies

Deluxe limited edition packaging featuring newly commissioned artwork

214-page hardback casebound book of George Méliès’ autobiography, previously unpublished in English. The Long-Lost Autobiography of Georges Méliès: Father of Sci-Fi and Fantasy Cinema - Available for the first time since 1961, finally translated into English by Ian Nixon, with annotations and supporting material by Jon Spira, Méliès filmography, illustrations by Lucy Collin, interviews with filmmaker Serge Bromberg, silent film expert Bryony Dixon, and filmmaker Michel Gondry

Features:

Multiple scores by world renowned composers

The Innovations of Georges Méliès - new video essay by Jon Spira exploring A Trip to the Moon and Méliès’ career

An Extraordinary Voyage - Serge Bromberg and Eric Lange’s 2011 documentary on the film, its rediscovery and preservation for future generations, featuring interviews with Costa Gavras, Michel Gondry, Michel Hazanavicius, and Jean-Pierre Jeunet

Le Grand Méliès (1952) - a short film directed by Georges Franju about the life and work of Méliès - 2020 re-release trailer

Graveyards of Honor

7th September 2020

Set during the turbulent post-war years, Kinji Fukasaku’s original 1975 film charts the rise and fall of real-life gangster Rikio Ishikawa (Tetsuya Watari) a man utterly without honor or ethics, surviving by any means necessary in a world of brutal criminality. Takishi Miike’s 2002 retelling transplants the story to Tokyo at the turn of the millennium.

Limited Edition Contents:

Exclusive two-disc set featuring two different versions of Graveyard of Honor: the 1975 film by Kinji Fukasaku and the 2002 film by Takashi Miike

Limited edition packaging featuring newly commissioned artwork by Ian MacEwan

Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on both films by Jasper Sharp

Features:

DISC ONE – GRAVEYARD OF HONOR (1975): High Definition Blu-ray™ (1080p) presentation Original lossless Japanese PCM 1.0 mono soundtrack Optional English subtitles New audio commentary by author and critic Mark Schilling Like a Balloon: The Life of a Yakuza, a new visual essay by critic and Projection Booth podcast host Mike White A Portrait of Rage, an archival appreciation of Fukasaku and his films, featuring interviews with filmmakers, scholars, and friends of the director On the Set with Fukasaku, an archival interview with assistant director Kenichi Oguri Theatrical trailer Imagery gallery Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Ian MacEwan



DISC TWO – GRAVEYARD OF HONOR (2002): High Definition Blu-ray™ (1080p) presentation Original lossless Japanese PCM 2.0 stereo soundtrack Optional English subtitles New audio commentary by Miike biographer Tom Mes New visual essay by author and critic Kat Ellinger Archival “interview special” featuring Miike and cast members Goro Kishitani and Narimi Arimori Archival “making-of” featurette Archival “making-of” teaser Archival press release interviews featuring Miike, Kishitani and Arimori Archival “premiere special” featuring Miike, Kishitani and Arimori Theatrical trailer Imagery gallery Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Ian MacEwan



Ivansxtc

14th September 2020

Opening with the death of its titular protagonist, Ivansxtc goes back in time to chart the final days of hot-shot Tinseltown agent Ivan Beckman (Danny Huston) and his fast-paced, wheeler-dealer lifestyle, which will ultimately lead him to an early grave after a shock cancer diagnosis.

Features:

Q&A with director Bernard Rose, actress/producer/co-writer Lisa Enos, actors Danny Huston, Peter Weller and Adam Krentzman from a 2018 screening at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles

Original Theatrical Trailer

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly-commissioned artwork by Peter Strain

Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway

14th September 2020

The year is 2035, and Special Agent Gagano (Daniel Tadesse) dreams of leaving the CIA to open a business with his wife Malin (Gerda-Annette Allikas). Before he can hand in his resignation, however, a strange cyber virus attacks Psychobook, the CIA’s operating system, forcing Gagano to enter cyberspace via virtual reality to combat the threat. Before long, however, the virus starts to reach out into the real world, destabilising the fragile socio-political order for its own ends, and Gagano, trapped in the VR world, must find a way out before it’s too late.

Features:

From Talinn with Love, a new visual essay by critic Will Webb exploring the influence of exploitation cinema on Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway

Exclusive audio interview with director Miguel Llansó, conducted by critic Josh Hurtado

Crumbs (2015), Miguel Llansó’s feature directorial debut and spiritual predecessor to Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway (Limited Edition Exclusive)

Chigger Ale (2013) and Night in the Wild Garden (2015), two short films by Miguel Llansó

Original proof-of-concept trailer

Theatrical trailer

Image gallery

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Austin Hinderliter

Double-sided fold-out poster

Limited Edition illustrated collector's booklet featuring new writing on Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway by Barry Forshaw and Crumbs by Anton Bitel

Limited Edition of 2000 copies

