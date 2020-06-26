George Méliès' A Trip to the Moon and Graveyards of Honor join the Arrow Video September slate
Arrow have announced their full September 2020 slate with a number of titles joining Cinema Paradiso over the month.
George Méliès’ A Trip to the Moon & Autobiography
21st September
Loosely based on the writings of Jules Verne, this follows a group of travellers who jet off to the moon from earth on an exploration mission only to end up in peril and captured by the local inhabitants, the Selenites. Featuring a who’s who of theatrical cast from the era, with Méliès himself taking a lead role, this is one of the very first forays into sci-fi cinema, and spawned one of the most iconic images of cinema – the man in the moon with a rocket in his eye.
Limited Edition Contents:
- Limited Edition of 1,000 copies
- Deluxe limited edition packaging featuring newly commissioned artwork
- 214-page hardback casebound book of George Méliès’ autobiography, previously unpublished in English. The Long-Lost Autobiography of Georges Méliès: Father of Sci-Fi and Fantasy Cinema - Available for the first time since 1961, finally translated into English by Ian Nixon, with annotations and supporting material by Jon Spira, Méliès filmography, illustrations by Lucy Collin, interviews with filmmaker Serge Bromberg, silent film expert Bryony Dixon, and filmmaker Michel Gondry
Features:
- Multiple scores by world renowned composers
- The Innovations of Georges Méliès - new video essay by Jon Spira exploring A Trip to the Moon and Méliès’ career
- An Extraordinary Voyage - Serge Bromberg and Eric Lange’s 2011 documentary on the film, its rediscovery and preservation for future generations, featuring interviews with Costa Gavras, Michel Gondry, Michel Hazanavicius, and Jean-Pierre Jeunet
- Le Grand Méliès (1952) - a short film directed by Georges Franju about the life and work of Méliès - 2020 re-release trailer
Graveyards of Honor
7th September 2020
Set during the turbulent post-war years, Kinji Fukasaku’s original 1975 film charts the rise and fall of real-life gangster Rikio Ishikawa (Tetsuya Watari) a man utterly without honor or ethics, surviving by any means necessary in a world of brutal criminality. Takishi Miike’s 2002 retelling transplants the story to Tokyo at the turn of the millennium.
Limited Edition Contents:
- Exclusive two-disc set featuring two different versions of Graveyard of Honor: the 1975 film by Kinji Fukasaku and the 2002 film by Takashi Miike
- Limited edition packaging featuring newly commissioned artwork by Ian MacEwan
- Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on both films by Jasper Sharp
Features:
- DISC ONE – GRAVEYARD OF HONOR (1975):
- High Definition Blu-ray™ (1080p) presentation
- Original lossless Japanese PCM 1.0 mono soundtrack
- Optional English subtitles
- New audio commentary by author and critic Mark Schilling
- Like a Balloon: The Life of a Yakuza, a new visual essay by critic and Projection Booth podcast host Mike White
- A Portrait of Rage, an archival appreciation of Fukasaku and his films, featuring interviews with filmmakers, scholars, and friends of the director
- On the Set with Fukasaku, an archival interview with assistant director Kenichi Oguri
- Theatrical trailer
- Imagery gallery
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Ian MacEwan
- DISC TWO – GRAVEYARD OF HONOR (2002):
- High Definition Blu-ray™ (1080p) presentation
- Original lossless Japanese PCM 2.0 stereo soundtrack
- Optional English subtitles
- New audio commentary by Miike biographer Tom Mes
- New visual essay by author and critic Kat Ellinger
- Archival “interview special” featuring Miike and cast members Goro Kishitani and Narimi Arimori
- Archival “making-of” featurette
- Archival “making-of” teaser
- Archival press release interviews featuring Miike, Kishitani and Arimori
- Archival “premiere special” featuring Miike, Kishitani and Arimori
- Theatrical trailer
- Imagery gallery
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Ian MacEwan
Ivansxtc
14th September 2020
Opening with the death of its titular protagonist, Ivansxtc goes back in time to chart the final days of hot-shot Tinseltown agent Ivan Beckman (Danny Huston) and his fast-paced, wheeler-dealer lifestyle, which will ultimately lead him to an early grave after a shock cancer diagnosis.
Features:
- Q&A with director Bernard Rose, actress/producer/co-writer Lisa Enos, actors Danny Huston, Peter Weller and Adam Krentzman from a 2018 screening at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles
- Original Theatrical Trailer
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly-commissioned artwork by Peter Strain
Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway
14th September 2020
The year is 2035, and Special Agent Gagano (Daniel Tadesse) dreams of leaving the CIA to open a business with his wife Malin (Gerda-Annette Allikas). Before he can hand in his resignation, however, a strange cyber virus attacks Psychobook, the CIA’s operating system, forcing Gagano to enter cyberspace via virtual reality to combat the threat. Before long, however, the virus starts to reach out into the real world, destabilising the fragile socio-political order for its own ends, and Gagano, trapped in the VR world, must find a way out before it’s too late.
Features:
- From Talinn with Love, a new visual essay by critic Will Webb exploring the influence of exploitation cinema on Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway
- Exclusive audio interview with director Miguel Llansó, conducted by critic Josh Hurtado
- Crumbs (2015), Miguel Llansó’s feature directorial debut and spiritual predecessor to Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway (Limited Edition Exclusive)
- Chigger Ale (2013) and Night in the Wild Garden (2015), two short films by Miguel Llansó
- Original proof-of-concept trailer
- Theatrical trailer
- Image gallery
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Austin Hinderliter
- Double-sided fold-out poster
- Limited Edition illustrated collector's booklet featuring new writing on Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway by Barry Forshaw and Crumbs by Anton Bitel
- Limited Edition of 2000 copies
For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule and DVD and Blu-ray release schedule.
A Trip to the Moon (1902)
Dir: Georges Méliès | Cast: Bleuette Bernon, Brunnet, Jehanne d'Alcy, Victor André | Writer: N/A
Jesus shows you the way to the Highway (2019)
Dir: Miguel Llansó | Cast: Agustín Mateo, Daniel Tadesse, Gerda-Annette Allikas, Guillermo Llansó | Writer: Miguel Llansó
Ivansxtc (2000)
Dir: Bernard Rose | Cast: Danny Huston, Joanne Duckman, Lisa Enos, Peter Weller | Writers: Bernard Rose (screenplay), Leo Tolstoy (novel), Lisa Enos (screenplay)
Graveyard of Honor (2002)
Dir: Takashi Miike | Cast: Hirotarô Honda, Narimi Arimori, Ryo Amamiya, Yoshiyuki Daichi | Writers: Goro Fujita (novel), Shigenori Takechi (screenplay)