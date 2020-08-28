Arrow announce Abel Ferrara's King of New York and David Cronenberg's Crash for UK 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray release this November

Arrow have announced two more 4K Blu-ray releases for this November - both will also be released on standard Blu-ray on the same days.

King of New York

16th November 2020

Arguably maverick filmmaker Abel Ferrara’s most accessible and explosive film, King of New York’s status as an urban gangster classic is cemented by a magnetic, career-best central performance by Christopher Walken, as well as riveting support from Laurence Fishburne, Wesley Snipes, Giancarlo Esposito, Steve Buscemi and David Caruso.

After years inside, drug lord Frank White (Walken) is fresh out of jail and back on the streets of New York City. Seeing himself as half Scarface, half Robin Hood, Frank and his enforcers brutally take back control of the city, turf by turf – with starry dreams of using the millions to benefit the community and save a local hospital. Before Frank can fulfil his ruthless lust for power, though, he’s got to get past the crooked cops determined to take him down, and the criminal competition that won’t bend to his will.

Still just as relevant and incendiary now as it was three decades ago, King of New York returns with guns blazing in this definitive special edition, including a new director-approved 4K restoration.

Features:

New 4K restoration from the original negative by Arrow Films, approved by director Abel Ferrara and cinematographer Bojan Bazelli

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

LPCM original stereo and remixed DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio options

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Audio commentary by director Abel Ferrara

Audio commentary with composer Joe Delia, producer Mary Kane, casting director Randy Sabusawa and editor Anthony Redman

Interview with director Abel Ferrara

Interview with producer Augusto Caminito

Abel Ferrara: Not Guilty, a documentary on the director from the French TV show Cinéastes de notre temps

A Short Film About the Long Career of Abel Ferrara, a documentary looking back at the director’s career, including interviews with his key collaborators

Original theatrical trailers and TV spots

Image gallery

Reversible sleeve featuring newly commissioned artwork by Tracie Ching

FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Illustrated collectors’ booklet containing essays on the film by Iain Sinclair and Abel Ferrara biographer Brad Stevens.

Crash

30th November 2020

Technology and sexuality meet in a head-on collision in Crash – director David Cronenberg’s controversial adaptation of writer J.G. Ballard’s hugely transgressive 1973 novel starring James Spader and Holly Hunter.

Spader stars as James Ballard, an advertising executive whose deviant sexual desires are awakened by a near fatal automobile accident with Dr Helen Remington (Hunter). Soon the pair, alongside Ballard’s wife Catherine (Deborah Kara Unger), are drawn into an underground world of car crash fetishism presided over by renegade scientist Vaughan (Elias Koteas). Danger, sex and death become entwined as eroticism and technology join together in a disturbing, deadly union.

Awarded the Special Jury Prize at the 1996 Cannes Film Festival for originality, daring and audacity, Crash remains an incredibly subversive and confrontational piece of cinema – Cronenberg himself describes it as “a dangerous film” – now newly refurbished in a stunning 4K restoration.

Features:

Brand new 4K restoration of the uncut NC-17 version from the original 35mm camera negative, supervised by writer-director David Cronenberg and director of photography Peter Suschitzky

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

5.1 and 2.0 Stereo DTS-HD Master Audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Brand new audio commentary with film scholar Adrian Martin

Cronenberg Challenge – new interview with director of photography Peter Suschitzky

Mechanical Animals – new interview with executive producer Jeremy Thomas

The Shore Thing – new interview with composer Howard Shore

License to Drive – new interview with casting director Deirdre Bowen

Archival "Behind the Scenes" featurette

Archival interviews with David Cronenberg, J.G. Ballard and actors James Spader, Holly Hunter, Deborah Kara Unger and Elias Koteas

Cronenberg: Concrete Cowboy – brand new video essay by Caelum Vatnsdal on Cronenberg’s use of Toronto as a filming location

Original Trailers

Fully illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Vanessa Morgan and Araceli Molina, alongside a reprinted excerpt from Cronenberg on Cronenberg

Fold-out double-sided poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork

Limited edition packaging with reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Gilles Vranckx

