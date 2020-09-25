Arrow announce their December Blu-ray releases

Alongside the 4K Blu-ray limited edition of Tremors, Arrow have announced the rest of their December Blu-ray line-up...

Survivor Ballads: Three Films by Shohei Imamura

7th December

Based on an ancient folktale, The Ballad of Narayama (1983) was the first of two works from the director to win the prestigious Cannes Palme d’Or. Imamura’s magnum opus depicts the members of an extended farming family eking out their existence in the mountainous north of Japan against the backdrop of the changing seasons before village lore decrees they make the sacrifice of abandoning their aged mother on the top of a nearby mountain when she reaches her seventieth year. Making its HD debut, Zegen (1987) takes a satirical look at Japan’s prewar colonial expansion through the unscrupulous eyes of its flesh-peddler antihero as he establishes a prostitution enterprise across Southeast Asia. Finally, the harrowing Black Rain (1989) details the precarious existence of a household of atomic bomb survivors as, five years after being caught in the blast of Hiroshima, they struggle to find a husband for their 25-year-old niece.

Features

Restored High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentations of all three films

Original lossless Japanese PCM 1.0 mono soundtracks

Optional English subtitles

Brand new audio commentaries on all three films by Japanese cinema expert Jasper Sharp

Brand new, in-depth appreciations of all three films by Japanese cinema expert Tony Rayns

Alternate colour ending to Black Rain, shot by Imamura but removed from the film shortly before its release

Archival interviews on Black Rain with actress Yoshiko Tanaka and assistant director Takashi Miike

Multiple trailers and image galleries

Original Japanese press kits for The Ballad of Narayama and Black Rain (BD-ROM content)

Limited edition 60-page booklet containing new writing by Tom Mes

Limited edition packaging featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Tony Stella

Versus

7th December

A mysterious face-off in a wooded clearing between two escaped convicts and a carload of sharply dressed yakuza holding a beautiful woman captive ends in hails of bullets and showers of blood. The location for this violent encounter is the mythic Forest of Resurrection, the site of the 444th portal of the 666 hidden gates that link this earthly domain to the netherworld – and it didn’t get this name for nothing. As one of the surviving prisoners escapes with the girl into the darkness of the forest, disgruntled gangsters soon become the least of their worries as an earlier battle between a lone warrior against hordes of zombie samurai is carried over from a millennium ago into the present day…

Special Edition Contents

• Brand new 2K restoration from original film elements by Arrow Films, approved by director Ryûhei Kitamura

• High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray™ presentations of both versions of the film: the original 2000 cut and 2004’s Ultimate Versus, featuring over 10 minutes of new and revised footage

• Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Chris Malbon

Disc One

Original lossless Japanese 5.1 and 2.0 stereo audio and English 2.0 stereo audio

Optional English subtitles

Audio commentary by Kitamura and producer Keishiro Shin

Audio commentary by Kitamura and the cast and crew

New visual essay on the career of Kitamura by Japanese cinema expert Jasper Sharp

Behind Versus, a two-part behind-the-scenes documentaries exploring the film’s production

First Contact: Versus Evolution, a featurette exploring the film’s origins

Tak Sakaguchi’s One-Man Journey, an archival featurette on the actor’s visit to the 2001 Japan Film Festival in Hamburg

Film festival screening footage

Team Versus, a brief look inside the Napalm Films office

Deep in the Woods, an archival featurette featuring interviews with Kitamura, cast and crew

The Encounter, an archival interview with editor Shûichi Kakesu

Deleted scenes with audio commentary by Kitamura, cast and crew

Nervous and Nervous 2, two “side story” mini-movies featuring characters from the main feature

Featurette on the making of Nervous 2

Versus FF Version, a condensed, 20-minute recut of the film

Multiple trailers

Image gallery

Disc Two - Ultimate Versus

Original lossless Japanese 6.1 and 2.0 stereo audio and English 6.1 and 2.0 stereo audio

Optional English subtitles

Audio commentary by Kitamura, cast and crew

Sakigake! Otoko versus Juku, a featurette on the newly shot material for Ultimate Versus

First Pressing Only:

Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film and a

reprinted interview with Kitamura by Tom Mes, and notes on the making of the film by Kitamura.

For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule and DVD and Blu-ray release schedule.