Arrow Academy announce The Game for July alongside Italian classic Bicycle Thieves in August

Arrow Academy have announced their July and August slate alongside their next 4K Blu-ray in the form of Cinema Paradiso in September.

Outside of the 4K Blu-ray release we have the following on DVD and Blu-ray

The Game

27th July

Despite his large mansion and intimidating bank balance, multimillionaire Nicholas Van Orton (Michael Douglas) is haunted by the childhood memory of his father’s suicide. On the day he reaches the same age his father was when he died, Nicholas receives an unconventional birthday present from his estranged brother Conrad (Sean Penn): an invitation to play a mysterious “game”, the aim and rules of which are kept secret. As the game unfolds, Nicholas suddenly finds himself in a fight for his life, assisted by the enigmatic Christine (Deborah Kara Unger) but unsure of where to turn and who to trust.

Features:

200-page book exclusive to this edition includes a newly-commissioned full-length monograph by Bilge Ebiri, and selected archive materials, including an American Cinematographer article from 1997, a 2004 interview with Harris Savides by Alexander Ballinger, and the chapter on the film from Dark Eye: The Films of David Fincher by James Swallow

New audio commentary by critic and programmer Nick Pinkerton

Fool's Week: Developing The Game, a newly filmed interview with co-writer John Brancato

Men On The Chessboard: The Hidden Pleasures of The Game, a new visual essay by critic Neil Young

Archive promotional interview with star Michael Douglas from 1997

Alternatively-framed 4:3 version prepared for home video (SD only), with new introduction discussing Fincher’s use of the Super 35 shooting format

Theatrical trailer

Teaser trailer

Image gallery

Behind The Scenes featurettes - Dog Chase, The Taxi, Christine’s House, The Fall (with optional commentary by Fincher, Douglas, Savides, Beecroft and Haug)

On Location featurettes – Exterior Parking Lot: Blue Screen Shot, Exterior Fioli Mansion: Father’s Death, Interior CRS Lobby and Offices, Interior Fioli Mansion: Vandalism, Exterior Mexican Cemetary (with optional commentary by Fincher, Savides, Beecroft and Haug)

Theatrical trailer (with optional commentary by Fincher)

Teaser trailer CGI test footage (with optional commentary by designer/animator Richard Baily)

Alternate ending

Production design and storyboard galleries

Toto the Hero

3rd August

Thomas is obsessed with the idea he was swapped at birth with his neighbour Alfred during a hospital fire. Believing the wealthy and privileged Alfred has lived the life he should have had Thomas is heart broken by the loss of his sister and plots his revenge, imagining himself to be the secret agent, Toto the Hero.

Features:

Newly translated optional English subtitles

Memories of Hero – an extensive documentary on the making of Toto featuring members of the cast and crew

Francois Schuiten – Architect of an Unfinished Dream – the comic book artist and concept artist for Toto discusses his involvement in the film and working with Van Dormael

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Scott Saslow

Bicycle Thieves

24th August

The story of Antonio, a long unemployed man who finally finds employment putting up cinema posters for which he needs a bicycle. His wife pawns all the family linen to redeem the already pawned bicycle and for Antonio salvation has come, until the bicycle is stolen. Antonio and his son take to the streets in a desperate search to find the bicycle. Bicycle Thieves is as much about the position of Italians in post-War, post-Fascist Italy as the relationship between father and son, told through the labyrinth of the cinematic city with De Sica’s arresting visual poetry.

Features:

Feature length audio commentary by Italian Cinema expert Robert Gordon, author of BFI Modern Classics Bicycle Thieves

Money Has Been My Ruin – a brand new video essay by critic and filmmaker David Cairns on Vittorio De Sica’s career and filmmaking

Indiscretion of an American Film Producer – a brand new video essay by film historian Kat Ellinger on De Sica's relationship with Hollywood producers David O. Selznick and Joseph H. Levine and the version that never was

Original trailer advertising De Sica’s films, featuring Bicycle Thieves star Lamberto Maggiorani and Francesco Golisano presenting Miracle in Milan

Optional English subtitles

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Vince McIndoe

DVD

Blu-ray





For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule, Blu-ray release schedule and DVD release schedule.