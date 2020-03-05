Angel Heart is getting a 4K Blu-ray release in April

Alan Parker's Angel Heart is getting a 4K Blu-ray special edition release on 6th April. Currently listed over on Zavvi, this new UHD edition of the film will presented in a Zavvi exclusive steel book with a selection of extra features. We expect a conventionally packaged edition will also be released at the same time.

New York, 1955, Private Detective Harry Angel has a new case on his hands. Washed up crooner Johnny Favorite is missing and witnesses are being murdered one by one. The bodies are piling up, time is running out and Harry suddenly finds himself dragged into a world of sex, murder and voodoo. Directed by Alan Parker (Midnight Express, Mississippi Burning) and starring Mickey Rourke (Sin City, The Wrestler), Robert De Niro (Taxi Driver, Heat), Lisa Bonet (High Fidelity) and Charlotte Rampling (Red Sparrow), Angel Heart is a deeply disturbing film.

Special Features:

Alan Parker interview excerpt from Cinéastes des années 80

Audio Commentary with Alan Parker

Introduction to Angel Heart by Alan Parker

A Background in Voodoo

Original EPK and Behind the Scenes Footage

Behind the Scenes Gallery

For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule, Blu-ray release schedule and DVD release schedule.