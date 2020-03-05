Angel Heart is getting a 4K Blu-ray release in April

Angel Heart is getting a 4K Blu-ray release in April

Alan Parker's Angel Heart is getting a 4K Blu-ray special edition release on 6th April. Currently listed over on Zavvi, this new UHD edition of the film will presented in a Zavvi exclusive steel book with a selection of extra features. We expect a conventionally packaged edition will also be released at the same time.

New York, 1955, Private Detective Harry Angel has a new case on his hands. Washed up crooner Johnny Favorite is missing and witnesses are being murdered one by one. The bodies are piling up, time is running out and Harry suddenly finds himself dragged into a world of sex, murder and voodoo. Directed by Alan Parker (Midnight Express, Mississippi Burning) and starring Mickey Rourke (Sin City, The Wrestler), Robert De Niro (Taxi Driver, Heat), Lisa Bonet (High Fidelity) and Charlotte Rampling (Red Sparrow), Angel Heart is a deeply disturbing film.

Special Features:

  • Alan Parker interview excerpt from Cinéastes des années 80
  • Audio Commentary with Alan Parker
  • Introduction to Angel Heart by Alan Parker
  • A Background in Voodoo
  • Original EPK and Behind the Scenes Footage
  • Behind the Scenes Gallery

Angel Heart (1987)
Dir: Alan Parker | Cast: Charlotte Rampling, Lisa Bonet, Mickey Rourke, Robert De Niro | Writers: Alan Parker (screenplay), William Hjortsberg (novel)

