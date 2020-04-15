Amazon delay deliveries of the Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 4K Blu-ray collection by five days

2 minute read
Posted by Film News Published
Amazon delay deliveries of the Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 4K Blu-ray collection by five days

Amazon have sent out emails to customers to inform them that the 4K UHD Blu-ray collection of Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will no longer arrive as previously listed on 20th April. Deliveries instead will take place by 25th April - it's only a short delay and due to their commitment to ensure that essential goods are sent out more quickly during the Coronavirus pandemic.

  • 4K Blu-ray
  • Blu-ray
  • DVD

The email sent out to customers reads:

We will not be able to deliver these item(s) to you on the date initially indicated in the summary of your order. As COVID-19 has spread, we've recently seen an increase in people shopping online and, to serve our customers while also helping to ensure the safety of our associates, we are prioritising stocking and delivering items that are a higher priority for our customers. This has resulted in some of our delivery promises being longer than usual.

We can confirm that your pre-order is secure; and we will deliver your order on 25-Apr-20

For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule, Blu-ray release schedule and DVD release schedule.


Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)
Dir: J.J. Abrams | Cast: Adam Driver, Billie Lourd, Carrie Fisher, Daisy Ridley, Domhnall Gleeson, Mark Hamill, Oscar Isaac | Writers: Chris Terrio, Chris Terrio (screenplay by), Chris Terrio (story by), Colin Trevorrow, Colin Trevorrow (story by), Derek Connolly, Derek Connolly (story by), George Lucas (based on characters created by), J.J. Abrams, J.J. Abrams (screenplay by), J.J. Abrams (story by)

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags Action, Adam Driver, Adventure, Billie Lourd, Carrie Fisher, Daisy Ridley, Domhnall Gleeson, English, Fantasy, J.J. Abrams, Mark Hamill, Oscar Isaac, Sci-Fi, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)
Category home_releases_news

Latest Articles