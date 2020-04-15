Amazon delay deliveries of the Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 4K Blu-ray collection by five days

Amazon have sent out emails to customers to inform them that the 4K UHD Blu-ray collection of Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will no longer arrive as previously listed on 20th April. Deliveries instead will take place by 25th April - it's only a short delay and due to their commitment to ensure that essential goods are sent out more quickly during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The email sent out to customers reads:

We will not be able to deliver these item(s) to you on the date initially indicated in the summary of your order. As COVID-19 has spread, we've recently seen an increase in people shopping online and, to serve our customers while also helping to ensure the safety of our associates, we are prioritising stocking and delivering items that are a higher priority for our customers. This has resulted in some of our delivery promises being longer than usual.

We can confirm that your pre-order is secure; and we will deliver your order on 25-Apr-20

