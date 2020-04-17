Alfréd Radok's Holocaust classic Distant Journey is coming to Blu-ray and DVD in May

Made in 1948, just a few short years after the horrors it strives to process, Distant Journey is one of the first feature films to tackle the subject of the Holocaust, and was the debut film from the controversial avant-garde visionary of Czech theatre, Alfréd Radok. The film will be presented from a new 4K restoration which premiered at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival.

Set in the Terezín ghetto as the Nazi transports to extermination camps began in earnest, Radok's vividly expressionistic film blends documentary footage with a fictional love story between a young Jewish doctor and her gentile husband. A mix of raw intensity and analysis, Distant Journey presents a harrowing account of the Nazi horrors of the recent past and remains a stark, ever-relevant warning from history.

Region-free Blu-ray and DVD editions of Distant Journey will be available to purchase from May 25.

Blu-ray and DVD Special features:

Distant Journey presented from a new 4K restoration of the film from original materials by the Czech National Film Archive.

An all-new Projection Booth commentary with Mike White, Samm Deighan and Kat Ellinger.

Two celebrated short films: The Opening of the Wells (Alfréd Radok, 1960) - the Laterna magica film of the great Czech composer Bohuslav Martinů's famous cantata 'Otvírání studánek'.- Butterflies Don't Live Here (Motýli tady nežijí, 1958) - a short documentary film by Miro Bernat about the children of the Terezín ghetto.

Trailer.

20-page booklet featuring a new essay by film historian Jonathan Owen.

New and improved English subtitle translations.

Region free Blu-ray (A/B/C) and DVD (‘0’) editions.

For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule, Blu-ray release schedule and DVD release schedule.