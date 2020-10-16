Akira is heading to 4K UHD Blu-ray in November in the UK

Manga have announced that all-time classic anime, Akira, is heading to 4K UHD Blu-ray in the UK in a limited edition release on 30th November.

Neo-Tokyo is about to explode - this time in 4K! Hot off the heels of its cinema run, AKIRA 4K will soon be yours to own when it releases in a Limited Edition set complete with 4K Blu-ray, standard Blu-ray, and a third Blu-ray disc packed with extras. Don’t worry, you don’t need to undergo any tests and transformations to get your hands on this one come November 30.

AKIRA, the crown jewel of anime and science fiction, returns with remastered 4K visuals and remixed audio. In the future, Shotaro Kaneda and his motorcycle gang tear through Neo Tokyo, a city divided by growing tensions. But when caught in an accident, Kaneda’s friend Tetsuo Shima discovers a secret government project and receives psychic abilities beyond his control.

Alongside the discs the Limited Edition will include a 40 page booklet featuring ‘The Energy Of Akira Stimulates The Human Mind’ by Ryusuke Hikawa, ‘The Music of Akira Continues to Evolve’ by Reiji Asakura, a round table interview with the Japanese cast and sound director, and ‘Timeline of Events in Akira’

Features include:

AKIRA sound making 2019

AKIRA soundclip by Geinoh Yamashirogumi

End credits for 1998 theatrical release

Theatrical preview- Trailer collection with English subtitles

Storyboard collection.

4K Blu-ray

