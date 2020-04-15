A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood coming to DVD and Blu-ray this June

Tom Hanks stars as Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood, which has been set for DVD and Blu-ray release on 8th June. A digital release will be available from 25th May.

Tom Hanks portrays Mister Rogers in a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. After a jaded magazine writer, portrayed by Matthew Rhys, is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about kindness, love and forgiveness from America’s most beloved neighbour.

Features:

Over 15 Minutes of Additional Scenes

Blooper Reel

Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers

The People Who Make a Neighbourhood: The Making Of

Dreaming Big, Building Small: The Puppets & Miniatures

Daniel Tiger Explains: Practice Makes Perfect

Filmmaker Commentary

DVD

Blu-ray





