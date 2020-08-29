4K Blu-ray Release Schedule
If you're looking for the highest definition titles to push your home cinema to its limits we've put together a list of all of the 4K Blu-ray releases set to hit shelves in the coming months.
Our list has now been updated to include a number of titles that we know ARE coming but haven't had release dates confirmed. We'll keep an eye and ensure these are updated as soon as we have the firm details for their releases.
07/09/2020
- Psycho 60th Anniversary Edition 4K Steelbook (4K Blu-ray)
- The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection (4K Blu-ray)
14/09/2020
- Goodfellas Titans of Cult Steelbook (4K Blu-ray)
- Home Alone (4K Blu-ray)
21/09/2020
- Batman 4-Film Collection (4K Blu-ray)
- Full Metal Jacket (4K Blu-ray)
- Star Wars EP II: Attack of the Clones - Zavvi Exclusive 4K Ultra HD Steelbook (4K Blu-ray)
28/09/2020
- Escape from New York 4K Steelbook (4K Blu-ray)
- Prince of Darkness 4K Steelbook (4K Blu-ray)
- The Fog 4K Steelbook (4K Blu-ray)
- They Live 4K Steelbook (4K Blu-ray)
05/10/2020
- 300 (4K Blu-ray)
- Westworld: Season 3 (4K Blu-ray)
- Whiplash (4K Blu-ray)
12/10/2020
17/10/2020
- Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (4K Blu-ray)
19/10/2020
- Back to the Future Trilogy 35th Anniversary Collection (4K Blu-ray)
- District 9 (4K Blu-ray)
26/10/2020
- Dawn of the Dead (4K Blu-ray)
02/11/2020
- Game of Thrones Complete 4K UHD Blu-ray Collection (4K Blu-ray)
- Game of Thrones Complete 4K UHD Blu-ray Steelbook Collection (4K Blu-ray)
- Kick-Ass (4K Blu-ray)
- Marvel Studios: The Infinity Saga - Collector's Edition Complete Box Set (4K Blu-ray)
- Weathering With You - 4K Ultra HD Zavvi Exclusive Deluxe Edition Steelbook (4K Blu-ray)
16/11/2020
- King of New York (4K Blu-ray)
23/11/2020
- Cinema Paradiso (4K Blu-ray)
- Total Recall: 30th Anniversary Edition (4K Blu-ray)
30/11/2020
- Crash (4K Blu-ray)
14/06/2021
TBC
- A Quiet Place II (4K Blu-ray)
- Basic Instinct (4K Blu-ray)
- Marvel's New Mutants (4K Blu-ray)
- Marvel's New Mutants: Zavvi Exclusive Steelbook (4K Blu-ray)
- Middle Earth 20th Anniversary Collection (4K Blu-ray)
- Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker - Zavvi Exclusive 4K Ultra HD Steelbook (4K Blu-ray)
- Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens - Zavvi Exclusive 4K Ultra HD Steelbook (4K Blu-ray)
- Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi - Zavvi Exclusive 4K Ultra HD Steelbook (4K Blu-ray)
