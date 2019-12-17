4K Blu-ray Release Schedule

1 minute read
Posted by Film News Published
4K Blu-ray Release Schedule

If you're looking for the highest definition titles to push your home cinema this Christmas we've put together a list of all of the 4K Blu-ray releases set to hit shelves between now and the end of 2019.

We're expecting the announcements for new releases to start building up some steam again as we head into 2020 and there will be some major additions to the list including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Black Widow, Terminator: Dark Fate and of course Frozen II.

For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule, Blu-ray release schedule and DVD release schedule.

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags
Category home_releases_news

Latest Articles