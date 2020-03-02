4K Blu-ray Release Schedule
If you're looking for the highest definition titles to push your home cinema this Christmas we've put together a list of all of the 4K Blu-ray releases set to hit shelves in the coming months.
We're expecting the announcements for new releases to start building up some steam again as we head into the first few weeks of the year
02/03/2020
09/03/2020
- A Quiet Place - Mondo #38 Zavvi Exclusive 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray Steelbook
- Beauty and the Beast (Live Action) – Zavvi Exclusive 4K Ultra HD Steelbook
- Doctor Sleep
- Midway
- The Jungle Book
- The Jungle Book (Live Action) Steelbook
23/03/2020
30/03/2020
- Ant-Man
- Ant-Man / Ant-Man and the Wasp Collection
- Frozen II
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Knives Out
- Knives Out Zavvi Exclusive Steelbook
06/04/2020
13/04/2020
- Hulk (2003) - Zavvi Exclusive 4K Ultra HD Steelbook
- The Incredible Hulk (2008) - Zavvi Exclusive 4K Ultra HD Steelbook
- The Universal Hulk Collection - Zavvi Exclusive 4K Ultra HD Steelbook Box Set
20/04/2020
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
- Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
- Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones
- Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith
- Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope
- Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
- Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi
- Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
27/04/2020
TBC
- 1917
- 1917 - Zavvi Exclusive 4K Steelbook
- Bad Boys for Life
- Bad Boys For Life - Zavvi Exclusive 4K Steelbook
- Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
- Dolittle
- Jumanji: The Next Level
- Jumanji: The Next Level Steelbook
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Sonic The Hedgehog - Zavvi Exclusive 4K Ultra HD Steelbook
- The Invisible Man
