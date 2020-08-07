300 heading to US and UK 4K Blu-ray in October
Warner have announced that Zack Snyder's 300 is set for release on 4K UHD Blu-ray on 5th October in the UK and 6th October in the US.
The epic graphic novel by Frank Miller (Sin City) assaults the screen with the blood, thunder and awe of its ferocious visual style faithfully recreated in an intense blend of live-action and CGI animation. Retelling the ancient Battle of Thermopylae, it depicts the titanic clash in which King Leonidas (Gerard Butler) and 300 Spartans fought to the death against Xerxes (Rodrigo Santoro) and his massive Persian army. Experience history at swordpoint. And moviemaking with a cutting edge.
Features:
- Commentary with director/co-writer Zack Snyder, co-writer Kurt Johnstad and director of photography Larry Fong
- The 300: Fact or Fiction
- Who Were the Partans? The Warriors of 300
- Preparing for Battle: The Original Test Footage
- The Frank Miller Tapes
- Making of 300
- Making 300 in Images
- Webisode: Production Design
- Webisode: Wardrobe
- Webisode: Stunt Work
- Webisode: Lena Headey
- Webisode: Adapting the Graphic Novel
- Webisode: Gerard Butler
- Webisode: Rodrigo Santoro
- Webisode: Training the Actors
- Webisode: Culture of the Sparta City/State
- Webisode: A Glimpse from the Set: Making 300
- Webisode: Scene Studies from 300
- Webisode: Fantastic Characters of 300
- Deleted Scenes with introduction by Zack Snyder
300 (2006)
Dir: Zack Snyder | Cast: David Wenham, Dominic West, Gerard Butler, Lena Headey | Writers: Frank Miller (graphic novel), Kurt Johnstad (screenplay), Lynn Varley (graphic novel), Michael B. Gordon (screenplay), Zack Snyder (screenplay)