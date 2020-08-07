300 heading to US and UK 4K Blu-ray in October

Warner have announced that Zack Snyder's 300 is set for release on 4K UHD Blu-ray on 5th October in the UK and 6th October in the US.

The epic graphic novel by Frank Miller (Sin City) assaults the screen with the blood, thunder and awe of its ferocious visual style faithfully recreated in an intense blend of live-action and CGI animation. Retelling the ancient Battle of Thermopylae, it depicts the titanic clash in which King Leonidas (Gerard Butler) and 300 Spartans fought to the death against Xerxes (Rodrigo Santoro) and his massive Persian army. Experience history at swordpoint. And moviemaking with a cutting edge.

Features:

Commentary with director/co-writer Zack Snyder, co-writer Kurt Johnstad and director of photography Larry Fong

The 300: Fact or Fiction

Who Were the Partans? The Warriors of 300

Preparing for Battle: The Original Test Footage

The Frank Miller Tapes

Making of 300

Making 300 in Images

Webisode: Production Design

Webisode: Wardrobe

Webisode: Stunt Work

Webisode: Lena Headey

Webisode: Adapting the Graphic Novel

Webisode: Gerard Butler

Webisode: Rodrigo Santoro

Webisode: Training the Actors

Webisode: Culture of the Sparta City/State

Webisode: A Glimpse from the Set: Making 300

Webisode: Scene Studies from 300

Webisode: Fantastic Characters of 300

Deleted Scenes with introduction by Zack Snyder

