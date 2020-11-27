2012 confirmed for 4K UHD Blu-ray release in January

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment have announced that Roland Emmerich's 2012 is heading to 4K UHD Blu-ray on 18th January.

As the earth faces a catastrophe of apocalyptic proportions, cities collapse and continents crumble. 2012 brings an end to the world and tells of the heroic struggle of the survivors. Exploding with groundbreaking special effects and irresistibly entertaining, 2012 stars John Cusack (Love & Mercy, High Fidelity), Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave), Amanda Peet (The Whole Ten Yards) , Danny Glover (Jumanji: The Next Level) and Woody Harrelson (Zombieland Double Tap, The People Vs Larry Flynt).

Features:

Discovery Channel’s 2012 Apocalypse Featurette

Interactive Mayan Calendar

5 Featurettes on Bringing the Epic to Life

Deleted Scenes

Alternate Ending

Picture-in-Picture: Roland’s Vision

Feature Commentary

Adam Lambert Music Video

For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule and DVD and Blu-ray release schedule.