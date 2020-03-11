1917 coming to UK DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray in May

While the official announcement has yet to be made, we're able to confirm that 1917 is set for release on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray on 18th May.

Sam Mendes, the Oscar-winning director of Skyfall, Spectre and American Beauty, brings his singular vision to his World War I epic, 1917. At the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield (George MacKay) and Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers—Blake ’s own brother among them.

READ MORE: How Sam Mendes Creates Atmospheric Tension Within the Bleakness of War

We can expect both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support on the 4K release.

DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Bonus Features:

The Weight Of The World: Sam Mendes

Allied Forces: Making 1917

The Score Of 1917

In The Trenches

Recreating History

Feature Commentary with Director/Co-Writer Sam Mendes

Feature Commentary with Director of Photography Roger Deakins

We're expecting the full announcement soon but would be extremely surprised if there's anything that isn't already included in the details above!

In the mean time, why not read out 1917 Film Review so you know what to expect...

DVD

Blu-ray

4K Blu-ray

4K Blu-ray









For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule, Blu-ray release schedule and DVD release schedule.