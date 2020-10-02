How to watch the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies in order

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is huge - it's hard to believe that the series, that kicked of with Iron Man in 2008 is now 23 films strong with a further FOUR films coming in 2021. And then we have the cornucopia of TV series that have been broadcast on Netflix and soon Disney+. The films are split into three phases to date - these make up the Infinity Saga that focuses on the plans of Thanos and his intention to use the Infinity Stones to wipe out half of all life in the Universe.

There are two ways of watching the films - in release order OR chronological order. With some of the films set in the past (Captain America and Captain Marvel are either partially or completely set in previous eras of the 20th Century) the chronological order offers an interesting alternative way to watch events unfold.

Marvel Cinematic Universe - Release Order

Phase One

Iron Man (2008)

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

Iron Man 2 (2010)

Thor (2011)

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Marvel’s The Avengers (2012)

Phase Two

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Ant-Man (2015)

Phase Three

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Doctor Strange (2016)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Black Panther (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

Captain Marvel (2019)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Phase Four (Upcoming)

Black Widow (Delayed until 2021)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

The Eternals (2021)

Spider-Man 3 (2021)

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

Future announced, but not scheduled, films:

Black Panther 2 (2022)

Captain Marvel 2 (2022)

Ant-Man 3 (2022)

Blade (TBD)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (TBD)

Fantastic Four (TBD)

Marvel Cinematic Universe - Chronological Order

The dates below are a mix of specified and approximate - some films don't have a specific date to which their events happen but happen before or after other key events in the series.

Captain America: The First Avenger (1940s)

Captain Marvel (1995)

Iron Man (2010)

Iron Man 2 (2010)

The Incredible Hulk (2010/11)

Thor (2011-2012)

The Avengers (2012)

Iron Man 3 (2012/13)

Thor: Dark World (2013/14)

Captain America: Winter Soldier (2013/14)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2014/15)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Ant-Man (2015)

Captain America: Civil War (2015/16)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2015/16)

Doctor Strange (2016)

Black Panther (2017)

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Avengers: Infinity War (2017)

Ant-Man and The Wasp (Somewhere between 2017 and 2022)

Avengers: Endgame (2017-2022)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2022+)

Further unreleased films will fit into this order at different points - Black Widow will take place between 2015 and 2017 and will follow the story of Scarlett Johansson's character before her death in Avengers: Endgame.