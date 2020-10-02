How to watch the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies in order
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is huge - it's hard to believe that the series, that kicked of with Iron Man in 2008 is now 23 films strong with a further FOUR films coming in 2021. And then we have the cornucopia of TV series that have been broadcast on Netflix and soon Disney+. The films are split into three phases to date - these make up the Infinity Saga that focuses on the plans of Thanos and his intention to use the Infinity Stones to wipe out half of all life in the Universe.
There are two ways of watching the films - in release order OR chronological order. With some of the films set in the past (Captain America and Captain Marvel are either partially or completely set in previous eras of the 20th Century) the chronological order offers an interesting alternative way to watch events unfold.
Marvel Cinematic Universe - Release Order
Phase One
- Iron Man (2008)
- The Incredible Hulk (2008)
- Iron Man 2 (2010)
- Thor (2011)
- Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)
- Marvel’s The Avengers (2012)
Phase Two
- Iron Man 3 (2013)
- Thor: The Dark World (2013)
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)
- Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
- Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
- Ant-Man (2015)
Phase Three
- Captain America: Civil War (2016)
- Doctor Strange (2016)
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)
- Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)
- Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
- Black Panther (2018)
- Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
- Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)
- Captain Marvel (2019)
- Avengers: Endgame (2019)
- Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)
Phase Four (Upcoming)
- Black Widow (Delayed until 2021)
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)
- The Eternals (2021)
- Spider-Man 3 (2021)
- Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)
Future announced, but not scheduled, films:
- Black Panther 2 (2022)
- Captain Marvel 2 (2022)
- Ant-Man 3 (2022)
- Blade (TBD)
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (TBD)
- Fantastic Four (TBD)
Marvel Cinematic Universe - Chronological Order
The dates below are a mix of specified and approximate - some films don't have a specific date to which their events happen but happen before or after other key events in the series.
- Captain America: The First Avenger (1940s)
- Captain Marvel (1995)
- Iron Man (2010)
- Iron Man 2 (2010)
- The Incredible Hulk (2010/11)
- Thor (2011-2012)
- The Avengers (2012)
- Iron Man 3 (2012/13)
- Thor: Dark World (2013/14)
- Captain America: Winter Soldier (2013/14)
- Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2014/15)
- Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
- Ant-Man (2015)
- Captain America: Civil War (2015/16)
- Spider-Man: Homecoming (2015/16)
- Doctor Strange (2016)
- Black Panther (2017)
- Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
- Avengers: Infinity War (2017)
- Ant-Man and The Wasp (Somewhere between 2017 and 2022)
- Avengers: Endgame (2017-2022)
- Spider-Man: Far From Home (2022+)
Further unreleased films will fit into this order at different points - Black Widow will take place between 2015 and 2017 and will follow the story of Scarlett Johansson's character before her death in Avengers: Endgame.
Iron Man (2008)
Dir: Jon Favreau | Cast: Gwyneth Paltrow, Jeff Bridges, Robert Downey Jr., Terrence Howard | Writers: Art Marcum (screenplay), Don Heck (characters), Hawk Ostby (screenplay), Jack Kirby (characters), Larry Lieber (characters), Mark Fergus (screenplay), Matt Holloway (screenplay), Stan Lee (characters)
Iron Man 2 (2010)
Dir: Jon Favreau | Cast: Don Cheadle, Gwyneth Paltrow, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson | Writers: Don Heck (Marvel comic book), Jack Kirby (Marvel comic book), Justin Theroux (screenplay), Larry Lieber (Marvel comic book), Stan Lee (Marvel comic book)
Iron Man 3 (2013)
Dir: Shane Black | Cast: Don Cheadle, Guy Pearce, Gwyneth Paltrow, Robert Downey Jr. | Writers: Adi Granov (based on the "Extremis" mini-series illustrated by), Don Heck (based on the Marvel comic book by), Drew Pearce (screenplay by), Jack Kirby (based on the Marvel comic book by), Larry Lieber (based on the Marvel comic book by), Shane Black (screenplay by), Stan Lee (based on the Marvel comic book by), Warren Ellis (based on the "Extremis" mini-series written by)
Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)
Dir: Joe Johnston | Cast: Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, Sebastian Stan, Tommy Lee Jones | Writers: Christopher Markus (screenplay), Jack Kirby (comic books), Joe Simon (comic books), Stephen McFeely (screenplay)
Captain America: Civil War (2016)
Dir: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo | Cast: Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan | Writers: Christopher Markus (screenplay by), Jack Kirby (based on the Marvel Comics by), Joe Simon (based on the Marvel comics by), Stephen McFeely (screenplay by)
Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)
Dir: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo | Cast: Chris Evans, Robert Redford, Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson | Writers: Christopher Markus (screenplay by), Jack Kirby (based on the Marvel Comics by), Joe Simon (based on the Marvel comics by), Stephen McFeely (screenplay by)
Black Widow (2020)
Dir: Cate Shortland | Cast: David Harbour, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson | Writers: Don Heck (comic book & character), Don Rico (comic book & character), Jac Schaeffer (screenplay), Ned Benson (screenplay), Stan Lee (characters), Stan Lee (comic book & character)
Black Panther (2018)
Dir: Ryan Coogler | Cast: Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan | Writers: Jack Kirby (based on the Marvel Comics by), Joe Robert Cole, Ryan Coogler, Stan Lee (based on the Marvel comics by)
The Incredible Hulk (2008)
Dir: Louis Leterrier | Cast: Edward Norton, Liv Tyler, Tim Roth, William Hurt | Writers: Jack Kirby (Marvel comic book), Stan Lee (Marvel comic book), Zak Penn (screen story), Zak Penn (screenplay)
Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019)
Dir: Jon Watts | Cast: Angourie Rice, Jon Favreau, Tom Holland, Zendaya | Writers: Chris McKenna (screenplay by), Erik Sommers (screenplay by), Stan Lee (based on the Marvel comic book by), Steve Ditko (based on the Marvel comic book by)
Ant-Man (2015)
Dir: Peyton Reed | Cast: Corey Stoll, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Paul Rudd | Writers: Adam McKay (screenplay by), Edgar Wright (screenplay by), Edgar Wright (story by), Jack Kirby (based on the Marvel Comics by), Joe Cornish (screenplay by), Joe Cornish (story by), Larry Lieber (based on the Marvel comics by), Paul Rudd (screenplay by), Stan Lee (based on the Marvel comics by)
Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)
Dir: Peyton Reed | Cast: Evangeline Lilly, Michael Peña, Paul Rudd, Walton Goggins | Writers: Andrew Barrer, Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers, Gabriel Ferrari, Jack Kirby (based on the Marvel Comics by), Larry Lieber (based on the Marvel comics by), Paul Rudd, Stan Lee (based on the Marvel comics by)