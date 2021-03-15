Zack Snyder's Justice League Review

The day is finally upon us! Since Justice League premiered in 2017, fans have eagerly waited to see what they consider the “real” version of that film, the Snyder Cut. After director Zack Snyder stepped down from directing duties after a personal tragedy as well as some creative differences with the studio, Joss Whedon, hot off directing the first two Avengers films for Marvel, came in to finish the job.

Unfortunately, the end result was a tonally and narratively incoherent mess that disappointed pretty much everyone. Fans quickly created the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut hashtag which proved incredibly popular and in May 2020, Snyder finally confirmed his original vision was coming to our screens in 2021. After Snyder’s Batman vs. Superman: Dawn Of Justice was poorly received, it was questionable whether this new cut would indeed be able to fix the issues in Whedon’s cut (which still credits Snyder as the director.)

The Snyder Cut, officially titled Zack Snyder’s Justice League is indeed very good. Good is perhaps a little generous; the film still has numerous problems and Snyder’s visual style will always divide audiences and critics, but ZSJL at least makes sense and the story hits all the beats that were missing before, creating an ambitious superhero tale worth your time.

The story is pretty much the same one we saw in the 2017 version; Superman (Henry Cavill) is dead and Batman (Ben Affleck) works to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the Earth from attacks of all kind. Superman’s death also triggered the three mysterious Motherboxes to activate which brings Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds) looking for them in their respective hiding places, giving our newly formed Justice League plenty to do.

The most remarkable aspect of ZSJL is how much more well-rounded this film is. Cyborg is, as reported, the film’s emotional core and while ZSJL still doesn’t dig quite enough into his character, it makes for a far more engaging, interesting watch. Most surprisingly, Barry Allen aka The Flash seems like a very different character here. He is allowed more screen time and some very cool new abilities are shown, but most importantly, he isn’t just the comic relief anymore nor is he as insecure in his abilities as he was in the 2017 version. Steppenwolf is still a bit of an uninteresting villain even if his character is improved upon here but the inclusion of Darkseid, meant to be the next big bad in the DCEU, shakes things up nicely.

You will either hate or love Snyder’s style of filmmaking. ZSJL is overstuffed with ideas and his use of slow motion loses all effectiveness when used as often as Snyder does, but overall, ZSJL is a handsome film on all fronts. The two cuts, which will forever be linked and go hand in hand whether fans want it or not, are also a fascinating example of just how directing works. The two version share a decent amount of material, but it has been re-arranged and re-edited and the differences showcase two different directors with their own styles and interests at work.

ZSJL is still a film that is too bloated; no film should be 4 hours long, that’s a miniseries, which was originally in the cards for ZSJL but never materialised even though the episode titles are still present in the finished film. The story is so detailed and scattered it’s often difficult to create a meaningful connection with the characters on screen. The emotional stakes seem strangely low at times and the film follows a very traditional, cliched narrative which offers no surprises even if this was the first time we were witnessing this story.

Even so, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is in a way the best possible version of itself and certainly the definite version of Justice League. It’s big filmmaking, big action, big everything, but it also places plenty of focus and care on its characters as well as the group’s internal dynamics and the final 20 minutes will please and anger fans in equal measure as it seems unlikely that this story will be continued. The film doesn't reinvent the wheel of superhero films, but why should it when it does its job so entertainingly anyway? Zack Snyder’s Justice League won’t be for everyone, but believe the hype, grab some popcorn and be ready to be swept away by some ultra-cool action sequences.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is available to stream on Sky Cinema in the UK and on HBO Max in the US ON March 18.