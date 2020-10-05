Welcome to the Blumhouse: The Lie Review

Whether love them or hate them, the small-budget big-turnout formula of Blumhouse has certainly been successful, making their name in horror and thrillers but also putting forward smaller films that have gone on to critical acclaim. They’re not afraid to take chances on new ideas, hence their latest venture in conjunction with Amazon - Welcome to the Blumhouse, a series of eight small films from a variety of emerging directors released on Amazon Prime Video over October just in time for Halloween. The Lie is one of first to be released, a thriller that never quite manages to be thrilling and is not the strongest start to the strain.

Divorced couple Jay (Peter Sarsgaard) and Rebecca (Mireille Enos) go to great lengths to protect their daughter Kayla (Joey King) after she murders her best friend Brittany (Devery Jacobs). They say that the love of a parent for their child is limitless, but in situations where the child commits a horrific crime that love can be tested. It’s something that has been explored before in films like Lynne Ramsey’s We Need to Talk About Kevin. Director Veena Sud’s background is crime dramas such as The Killing and Cold Case and that is an energy she brings to The Lie effectively, the cold atmosphere and seasonal setting feeling appropriate. Sud is clearly skilled, and given the right material could do something great and gritty in the crime genre, but this is not it.

The problem is it's hard to believe anything that happens. I didn’t feel any sense of urgency or drive to care about this family or their situation, which feels more of their own making, rather than a tragic circumstance. Then again, maybe that itself is the tragedy, that Jay and Rebecca dig themselves deeper into the situation for the sake of 'saving' their daughter rather than face the truth. As things go on and they continue to cover up what happened, it pushes your ability to believe that anyone would actually carry out these acts, even with their child on the line, until it feels ridiculous.

The broad characters also don’t help the film and make it feel like an overwrought melodrama. Rebecca is the workaholic who initially seems very controlling about Kayla’s life, and Jay is the 'cool dad' who plays in a band and is much more likely to cave into his daughter’s whims. There’s just so little to know about them that you can’t engage. To be fair, there are a few moments early on that are chilling, as Kayla acts nonchalant and lacking in remorse for killing her best friend, something she claims was driven by petty teenage hate. King and Enos play it very well, and it’s probably the most effective moment as you see a mother’s dawning horror of what their child might be capable of.

In general, King’s performance works well as the messed-up bratty teen in way over her head, especially when you realise she’s taking advantage of the situation and using it as an excuse to bring her parent’s together to refocus their attention back onto her. However, as the film goes that element is lost as the narrative wanders off elsewhere. Even Cas Anvar as Brittany’s father or Patti Kim and Nicolas Lea as the 'good-cop, bad-cop' detectives investigating the Brittany’s apparent disappearance serve little purpose other than as complications for Jay and Rebecca.

Whilst not poorly made or acted, The Lie is lacking a number of fundamental elements to be an interesting film: a gripping story, the right twists and turns to keep you guessing and characters you can care about. Even the twists that are delivered leave you more bewildered than anything else. Ultimately, it’s an unsatisfying watch and we can only hope the remaining films in Welcome to the Blumhouse are a lot stronger than this.

Welcome to the Blumhouse: The Lie will be available to watch on Amazon Prime from October 6, along with Black Box.