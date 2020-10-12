Welcome to the Blumhouse: Nocturne Review

It is apt that the first thing you hear in Welcome to the Blumhouse's Nocturne is Giuseppe Tartini's Devil's Trill Sonata. Although you might not recognise the music and it's suitably ominous title, the mournful sweeping sound tells you exactly what you're getting in for with Blumhouse Television's latest supernatural horror. The piece increases in volume as the camera moves closer to the player: a young violinist wearing a ghostly white dress. A clock chimes within the practice room and the music stops. Putting down the violin, we see this unnamed figure step onto the balcony and climb serenely over the edge. With this cold opening, Nocturne effortlessly sets up what is a fascinating, if not leisurely, psychological horror.

Zu Quirke, in her directorial debut, introduces us to Juliet (Sydney Sweeney) and her twin sister Vivian (Madison Iseman), both dedicated pianists in their final year at Lindburg Academy, an elite arts academy. After graduation, Vivian will be heading to Juilliard, while Juliet plans to "explore her options" on a gap year following her rejection from the prestigious conservatory. After finding the music theory book of recently deceased student Moira Wilson, Juliet finds new determination to prove herself against Vivian and her peers. As the sisters begin to lose grip of their relationship, Juliet soon begins to question whether the book is really out to help her or harm her.

Sweeney, showing her full range here, gives a powerful performance in the lead role. Juliet is a character that undergoes a huge change over the course of Nocturne's hour and a half runtime. She is considerate and passionate about music, but that passion begins to corrupt as it takes her to places that aren't easy to watch. Supporting her, Iseman also gives a fine performance, showing Vivian's genuine care for her sister while never ridding her fully of suspicion and mystery. Their scenes together are impassioned moments where the two really get to show off their chemistry, reminding you that the core conflict of this film isn't between a devil and a musician, but between a girl and her sister.

Music is the catalyst for everything in Nocturne and is used both within the story and externally for the audience with ease. Classical music is placed in conflict with pulsing electronics that are reminiscent of Goblin's music for Suspiria, giving the film itself a sense of rhythm and musicality that adds to the overall experience. Similarly, visual inspiration is taken again from the classic Giallo. Bright neons shine from the recesses of the music school, which is itself dulled down much like the students themselves. Much like the other directors chosen for this anthology, it is evident that Quirke has a keen eye and confident style that I am excited to see develop.

While the supernatural basis of the film is structurally unsteady, with no explanations or set-rules provided, it does not detract from the story. In a way, the scattered presence of this unearthly power enhances it - however, for those who like hard systems of magic and the supernatural, this may be a turn-off. Like some of the best horrors and thrillers that examine the psyche of the (female) creative, Nocturne exists on several levels as an allegory. It is a story about how far we will push ourselves to achieve greatness and the respect of our peers. More so, it suggests that all it takes is one event to reveal the flaws in our mundane lives that we have tried so hard to hide. Juliet's resentment and conflicting guilt aimed towards her 'better' sister have been left to fester and putrefy for years, so the extreme consequences that result are not so surprising.

Nocturne isn't scary. It's scarcely a horror at all, but it is enthralling. It takes time to unravel and, even as it does, several elements of the story are left undisclosed. This is a film that embraces the unexplained and the unexplainable - it looks back at the bonds people have with family or passions which are themselves inexplicable. I don't doubt that many will be turned off by this film, instead comparing it to Black Swan or Suspiria, but for those who are enticed by the eerie melody, they will be firmly welcomed in.

Welcome to the Blumhouse: Nocturne will be available to watch on Amazon Prime from October 13 along with Evil Eye.