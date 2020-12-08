Wander Darkly Review

Adrienne and Matteo (Sienna Miller and Diego Luna) have just purchased a house and are parents to a young daughter. In other words, they’re the epitome of a happy ending, the dream we all have imagined at one point in our lives. Yet, behind the scenes their marriage is crumbling and the distance between the couple is growing. On their way home from a party one night, they crash their car and Adrienne witnesses her own death and funeral. From there, she lives through her memories with Matteo while trying to get back to him in reality.

Wander Darkly, writer-director Tara Miele’s genre-bending drama about two lovers and the unravelling of their relationship, is an ambitious, challenging watch. It’s not quite as rewarding as you’d hope, nor does it manage to transcend its own storytelling in a satisfying way, but it also reveals some universal truths about love, relationships and those little moments in our life that end up shaping us without our knowledge.

Miele’s chosen way of telling this particular story is without a doubt intriguing; show your protagonist dying in the first act and then throw them into the deep end of their own existence by having them live through and comment on events big and small throughout their life. It’s bold and incredibly satisfying at times, watching Adrienne and Matteo fall in love while also recognising that the cracks were already there in the beginning. Hindsight is painful, as we all know, but here it also provides a new way of looking at things

Miller and Luna are sublime as Adrienne and Matteo. Wander Darkly is a film that could have suffered a painful death without great performances to carry its otherwise understated narrative, but instead it soars. Both parts are meaty and require for the actors to be emotional, angry, disappointed and often, ugly. Neither character is perfect, but their charm lies in the honest, raw performances by Luna and Miller.

Luna, such an underrated dramatic actor, is warm and comforting, but Wander Darkly belongs to Miller. She is an actress Hollywood often overlooks, but no one does quietly devastating and strong quite like her. From her turns in American Woman, Foxcatcher and American Sniper, Miller is always able to tune into her character's wavelength and find what makes them human and engaging for the audience to watch for nearly two hours.

In many ways, it’s equally cathartic and devastating to watch Adrienne and Matteo’s relationship end. It’s hard to predict what kind of an ending Wander Darkly is heading towards, but we already know Adrienne is dead and even if she is able to return, it seems increasingly unlikely their marriage could survive the fundamental issues outside of a life-changing accident. Despite the narrative being quite out there, almost as if lifted from a sci-fi of sorts, the film depicts a break up realistically on screen, with all the doubts and the unsaid words that ultimately bring a relationship to its knees.

Despite strong performances and an engaging narrative, Wander Darkly never overcomes the basic issues in its narrative and filmmaking. The film quickly grows repetitive and never finds a way to keep things fresh, losing momentum before arriving at an ending that doesn’t feel earned or logical. It needed another boost, a little bit of oomph to take the entire film to another level. Visually, it is exceptional and Carolina Costa’s cinematography is at times reminiscent of Terrence Malick’s dreamy visuals but always grounded in reality. Alex Weston’s music, while manipulative, is beautiful and there is a harmony to the image and sound, making this a gorgeous, if not deeply flawed, piece of cinema.

Wander Darkly is available in select theatres and on demand from December 11 in the US.