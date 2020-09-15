The Nest Review

If Sean Durkin used the buzz created by Martha Marcy May Marlene to build his directorial CV you can only wonder what stage of his career he would be at now. Instead, since his breakout debut in 2011 he has been producing projects rather than helming them (such as Christine and Piercing), and in an even more competitive indie sector compared to a decade ago, there was every chance his return to the director’s chair could of been an underwhelming affair.

Yet while Durkin’s name may not resonate immediately given the length of time between his two releases, The Nest demonstrates he has lost none of his filmmaking prowess. The seeds of a story set in the ‘80s were planted not too long after his debut, the idea slowly developed over time and its delivery bolstered by the casting of Carrie Coon and Jude Law as leads. Much like his first film, identity and control are still on Durkin’s mind, this time using the breakdown of an already unsteady marriage to root us into these themes.

On the surface, all appears well in the suburban home of the O'Hara family, with English ex-commodities broker Rory (Law) seeming attentive enough to his American wife Allison (Coon) and their two children, the adolescent Sam (Oona Roche) – from Allison’s previous marriage – and 12-year-old Benjamin (Charlie Shotwell). But DP Matyas Erdely (Son of Saul, Sunset) quietly establishes an air of unease within the house, slow zooms lifting the lid on the family to show Rory has a lot on his mind – a technique he repeats throughout to heighten the subtle psychological tension.

There’s a slipperiness to Rory that is revealed in small moments of conversation with his wife and you wonder how long it will be until it returns to the fore. With business opportunities drying up he convinces his family to up sticks and move to England where he can join forces with his colleagues of old, somehow managing to set up home in a large gothic countryside mansion. Rory’s ego and confidence is back and no expense is spared, with talk of snapping up a plush Mayfair apartment, while Allison’s beloved horse is flown over and construction of purpose-built stables are underway and Benjamin is put into a posh private school nearby. But while Rory appears happy, perhaps the same can’t be said of everyone else in his family.

It may seem as if Rory rules the roost, but Allison is no walkover and wary of the many big ideas sold by her husband that rarely come to fruition. Durkin takes time to construct the interior dynamics of their marriage and how Allison’s patience with Rory’s bullshit is running thin. The focus is slanted slightly more towards her struggle to retain a sense of self, days on end spent wandering through their spacious home, cigarette in hand more often than not. Rory is shooting for a big money-making project in London, while she is getting up later each day - the kids missing the start of school and her daughter becoming more detached by the day.

A battle of wills develops between husband and wife, with Rory’s sales pitch of a better life going down like a lead balloon once reality starts to bite. Both Coon and Law are perfectly cast in their roles, the former showing a woman shedding the skin of her old self to emerge wiser and more resilient, while Law knows how to bring out the best in charming, but untrustworthy, characters (think The Talented Mr. Ripley). He’s the working class kid ‘done good’, determined to outstrip his roots and prove his worth, whatever the damage caused (there’s also a brief appearance by Anne Reid as his mother), and Allison’s true position as family head may yet be set to emerge.

Even as we watch the crumbling of a worn out marriage, there is a sense of detachment The Nest never manages to conquer and despite strong performances an emotional core remains elusive. Erdely’s Kubrickian photography plays its part in creating that distance, which is handsomely mounted and even eerie at times (adding another dimension to the English manor), but in-turn it keeps the O’Haras a little too far out of reach. But if this is what Durkin can conjure up after a 9-year break and his plans include more of a focus on directing, then it will be fascinating to see what the scope of his work can develop into.

The Nest is available to watch in the US from September 18 and on VOD from November 17.