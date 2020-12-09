The Midnight Sky Review

George Clooney is one of the most prolific actors turned directors of his generation, or any generation for that matter. Films such as The Ides of March and Good Night and Good Luck established him as a director with a good eye for visuals but also with a gift to nurture talent and draw great performances out of his leads. He has since hit a bit of snag with the forgettable The Monuments Men and the downright bad Suburbicon, but his new film The Midnight Sky lets him stretch his directorial muscles with an epic, dystopian sci-fi genre piece that’s a little too convoluted to leave an impression.

Augustine (Clooney), a lone scientist living in a station in the Arctic, is desperately trying to alert the crew of a spaceship travelling back to Earth. Earth has suffered “an event” three weeks earlier, turning the air toxic and conditions lethal. The crew, which includes mission specialist Sully (Felicity Jones) and Commander Tom Adewole (David Oyelowo), are unaware they’re heading back to a very different Earth. Augustine finds a young girl (Caoilinn Springall) hiding in the station and the pair must make a dangerous trip to another site with a better antenna in order to contact the crew and potentially save their lives, and the entire human race.

The Midnight Sky owes a lot to Ridley Scott’s The Martian which similarly balanced a lone man on a mission and a crew on a spaceship, and it also shares a likeness to Gravity, in which Clooney starred. Unfortunately, despite Clooney’s best efforts, his seventh feature is never as compelling or as impressive as either of those films, but a shallow attempt to balance two narratives that never connect in a meaningful way.

Based on Lily Brooks-Dalton’s book Good Morning, Midnight, the script written by Mark L. Smith is the film’s weakest link. Smith, or Clooney as the man in charge, never manage to find an emotional core, something for the audience to care about. While The Midnight Sky begins very much as Augustine’s story, the focus soon shifts to the crew in space, but never settles on a protagonist or someone who’s eyes we can see the world through. It is also weighed down by mostly unnecessary flashbacks to a younger Augustine. At nearly 2 hours, the story feels too long and could have done with cutting some of the fat.

Because the narrative is so sprawling and unfocused, this makes the characters feel shallow and unfamiliar. Clooney mostly relies on his natural charisma and screen presence, which only goes so far; Augustine isn’t compelling or interesting enough to root for even if Clooney is a great performer. At least the crew in space have each other to bounce off on, creating dynamics between each other which allows for their differentiating personalities to show. Felicity Jones is warm and has great chemistry with David Oyelowo, but every time you begin to care about a character, the focus or tone of the film shifts.

While The Midnight Sky is certainly lacking in the script department, it is a visually striking, if a little too familiar treat. Clooney still knows how to stage a scene and direct our eyes and attention, but the biggest sequence feels like it was stolen straight from Gravity, making the film feel dated despite the handsome, smooth use of CGI. Despite being too long, Clooney’s pacing is spot on and it never outright outstays its welcome, it just feels a little too stuffed and its narrative could have used some streamlining.

Alexandre Desplat’s score is large and grand but intrusive, and the ending is predictable and dull. These all feel like such amateurish missteps from a director as experienced as Clooney. The Midnight Sky had all the potential and it’s certainly not completely rotten, but Clooney’s clear and proven talent makes this misfire feel bigger and more disappointing than it should. The performances and visual grandeur carry it to the finishing line, but we’re still waiting for that next, great Clooney film.

Midnight Sky is in select cinemas December 11 and available to stream on Netflix December 23.