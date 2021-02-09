The Furnace Review

Western Australia, during the Gold Rush of the last years of the 19th century. In the days before motorised transport, camels were imported to carry goods across the desert. To do this, the British brought cameleers from Afghanistan, India and Persia to drive the animals. The cameleers often worked with local Indigenous tribes, drawing on their knowledge of the perilous terrain, often to the extent of being able to speak to them in their own language. Although the camel trade is now obsolete, there are Indigenous families in the desert regions with Islamic and Sikh names to this day. As for the animals themselves, they were first imported in 1840 and there are still around 300,000 in the country, the largest number of wild camels in any country in the world.

One such cameleer is Hanif, from Afghanistan (played by Egyptian actor Ahmad Malek). His foreman is a Sikh, and he works closely with Woorak (Baykali Ganambarr, last seen in The Nightingale). One day, an altercation with a white settler results in the foreman being shot dead. Hanif manages to escape and stumbles on the site of a massacre of Chinese men. On the site, lying wounded, is Mal (David Wenham). He has in his possession two gold bars, but they are stamped with the identifying mark of the British Crown. Mal needs to get to the small town of Kalgoorlie, where he knows someone with a furnace who can melt the gold melted down and recast it to remove the marks. However, he is wounded and he needs Hanif to help him. Hanif’s share of the proceeds would be enough for him to leave Australia and return to his homeland. Meanwhile, the army are on their trail.

Given the country’s vast open spaces, not to mention its settler stories, it’s no surprise that Australian films and literature have drawn upon the iconography and tropes of the western, and The Furnace is the latest in a long line. Written and directed by Roderick Mackay, his feature debut in both capacities, The Furnace aims to cast a light on a lesser-known part of Australian history. It certainly feels authentic, and to that end uses a mix of languages: mostly English, but you will also hear Pashto, Punjabi, Cantonese and the endangered Indigenous language Badimaya. In fact, it’s a good few minutes before you hear dialogue in English rather than subtitled into that language. And ultimately it’s not the white men’s story being told. David Wenham might be the star name, and have a substantial role, but he’s listed in the credits after an 'and' among the principal cast, and there are strong performances all round. I’m not qualified to discuss how authentic they are, but they certainly seem so.

One thing that The Furnace draws from the best westerns is a hefty dose of moral ambiguity. None of the characters are specifically good or bad: it’s a matter of shades of grey, and that applies to the pursuing soldiers led by Sergeant Shaw (Jay Ryan). And as with American and European westerns, those big arid open spaces are a part of the drama in their own right, in the widescreen cinematography by Michael McDermott (with Bonnie Elliott credited for additional cinematography). The Furnace is a solid entry in the genre of the outback western.

The Furnace was released on VOD in the UK on January 25