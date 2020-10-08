The Forty-Year Old Version Review

They say life begins are 40 but that seems like a hell of a long time to wait. A lot can pass you by in that time and if you have to wait four decades before making progress you better hope that plan B is working out. It used to be true that rap was solely a young person’s game (it still mostly is) but as first and second generation fans have grown and matured, so has the music. But if the last time you spat bars was over 20 years ago in high school, what would make you think it’s a good idea to start with your 40th birthday on the horizon?

Try telling that to Radha (Radha Blank). Well, her best friend and agent, Archie (Peter Kim) tries his best to, but it falls on deaf ears for the most part. Where Radha was once a promising up-and-coming playwright seemingly destined to become the next best thing after winning a prestigious ’30 under 30’ award, she is now teaching drama to local high school kids in Harlem. Archie keeps trying to hustle her back into the circle of white 'do-good' liberals who hold the purse strings in theatreland, but they only want to dilute her play about the gentrification of Harlem. “I ask myself ‘Did a Black person really write this?” is one of many brazen questions and situations Radha has to suffer when pitching her play. Her response to that one in particular is throat-grippingly emphatic.

Tired of white voices forcing their opinion onto her lived experiences, Radha morphs into RadhaMUS Prime, hooking up with local producer D (Oswin Benjamin) to vent her truth on the mic. The Radha we see in The Forty-Year-Old Version is a heightened version of Blank herself, and in the real-world she is a poet and writer (as well as directing this debut), which comes through in her rhymes. They lyrics aren’t the most potent or incisive, but they show the passion of the character and held up against some of the others spitting rappity-rap rhymes in D’s studio, also have something meaningful to say.

Radha cites Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It as major influence (she also wrote for the recent Netflix series) and that shines through in DP Eric Branco's grainy, 35mm black-and-white aesthetic. It adds to the warmth and authenticity of its lead and her Harlem neighbourhood, with the story also acting as a sincere love letter to the place she calls home. That’s why we also see a number of locals occasionally appear in the story, Blank paying homage to the community that has inspired her, bringing the real world to life in a fictional setting.

For the most part the comedy works, with Radha working her script well and eliciting some good laughs at her own continued misfortune. Kim’s Archie proves to be an amusing sidekick and their relationship offers some unexpected nuances. They’ve known each other since high school and neither hold back from telling the other where to get off when needed. Where Archie’s concerns at first seem more about money and status instead of protecting Radha’s artistic integrity, the eventual playing out of their friendship feeling genuine.

Less successful is the sub-plot regarding a bitter young female student who is secretly enamoured with a classmate and the on-stage finale is a little awkward. Radha's brother briefly appears in a scene where she finally deals with the clearing out of her recently deceased mother's possessions, reflecting on a similar life led as a struggling artist. It’s a nice moment and a theme that integrated further could of added some real poignancy. The lengthy run time of 2 hours and 9 minutes probably isn't warranted either, but its star is a compelling enough watch on her own to make it all hang together.

The Forty-Year Old Version will be available to watch on Netflix from October 9.