Spontaneous Review

Whatever you expect Spontaneous to be like – funny, gory, weird – I can guarantee it’ll be all of those things, but also something completely different, something unexpected. Spontaneous is simultaneously a film about absolutely nothing and everything, all at once. It’s about the pain of existing and the freedom of living, spearheaded by a winning performance from Katherine Langford.

Langford plays Mara, your regular high school girl with an edge and an attitude, at least until her classmates start blowing up spontaneously (get it?). Yes, actually blowing up, spraying blood and covering everyone near at the time of combustion in it while they’re at it. While all this is happening, Mara falls for classmate Dylan and their sweet romance takes over the blood-soaked narrative, all of which is based on a novel by Aaron Starmer.

Spontaneous is director Brian Duffield’s directorial debut and it shows - the film is littered with pacing and tone issues throughout. Duffield, a screenwriter responsible for scripts for The Divergent Series: Insurgent and Netflix’s The Babysitter and its recent sequel, can never quite figure out what kind of a film this is meant to be. The end result is tonally messy and at times, difficult to get a grasp on.

The first hour is devastatingly uneven - a lot happens and the film changes from a light-hearted comedy with gore to a more serious mystery of why these kids are suddenly exploding. The film is at its best during its third act, which is a more melancholic and authentic exploration of grief and mortality, but it takes too long to get there. For a very long time – too long, you might say – there is a sense that Spontaneous would make a much more effective short film than a narrative feature. One sequence is particularly impressive and would make for a perfect short film just on its own.

It’s also full of baffling and unnecessary creative choices such as the constant point of view shifts, the jarring and overused voiceover and tiresome breaking of the fourth wall. It’s all a little obvious and on the nose. There’s a need to constantly over-explain and loudly announce what’s happening, rather than let the viewer explore and uncover things on their own. It makes Spontaneous a tad cheap at times, but thankfully there are plenty of redeeming qualities that make it all worth our while.

Despite all this, there is still something hugely affecting and real about the story. While Charlie Plummer, best known for Lean On Pete, is a strange choice for a romantic lead, he has great chemistry with the electric, defiant and wholly charming Langford. It’s difficult to say if Spontaneous is a naïve film or just an innocent one, unspoiled by the horrors of the real world - there is a sense of idealism and pureness about its sweet and soft narrative. This makes it incredibly refreshing and entirely watchable, leaving you to wish other films were this earnest and open.

Every so often, Duffield and his cast stumble onto something poignant and Aaron Morton’s gentle cinematography helps find the emotional truth in some scenes. The camera isn’t afraid to get close to Langford’s often blood-stained face or zoom into tender moments shared by Mara and Dylan. Their hopes and fears are never underlined, but they are felt, mostly through brilliant performances and Joseph Trapanese’s score.

Spontaneous doesn’t necessarily utilise its fascinating and unique premise, but it does create a compelling love story between two teenagers. Things gets better towards the end and you might even notice yourself choking up and wiping a tear or two away when the credits roll. This is a release that proves Katherine Langford is a talent to watch and if Duffield can get a better grip on tone, we might have an exciting new voice in filmmaking on our hands.

Spontaneous is available on PVOD and to own digitally October 6 in the US and October 12 in the UK.