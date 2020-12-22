Soul Review

Pixar has over recent years distanced itself from its counterpart Walt Disney Animation. While still targeting the same audience, the stories told by the studios have always been different; it's best summed up by Disney character animator Glen Keane who says that Pixar asks 'Wouldn't it be cool if...?' while Walt Disney lulls with 'Once upon a time...'. stories. Pixar's latest feature, Soul, makes this distinction clear and in doing so, sets itself up as their most philosophically relevant and emotionally resonant film since Inside Out.

An existential adventure through the afterlife, Soul asks 'wouldn't it be cool if we killed our protagonist before the title card?'. The protagonist in question is jazz pianist Joe Gardner (voiced by Jamie Foxx) who has been waiting for his big break. While he was waiting, though, his life passed him by and forced him to swap dreams of the stage for chalky music classrooms. But when the gig of a lifetime falls into place, things are finally looking up. If only Joe had been looking down. Falling through a man-hole and dying, Joe must find a way to return his soul to his body before it's too late. But that isn't his only problem with the unlikely companion of the cynical unborn soul 22 (Tina Fey) making his journey back to Earth even harder than before.

It's a whacky concept, one that equals the idea of personified emotions in Inside Out, with which Soul shares a lot of similarities. Both riff off their wild concepts to experiment with animation styles; the leaders of the You Seminar (a core setting of the film, where young souls develop personalities before being sent to Earth to be born) are transparent figures of Picasso-like forms, the souls themselves are staunchly squishier in comparison, while the humans of New York are captured with the most astonishing photorealistic CG that the studio has ever managed.

The film comes from Pete Docter, a legend within the Pixar halls. From modern classics such as Inside Out, Monsters Inc. and Up, this is a director who knows how to tell a tale that will break your heart and swiftly reassemble the shards. His approach to Soul is similar; creating a story that is sensitive and melancholy, though unafraid to ham up the buddy-comedy, throwing Joe and 22 aboard a psychedelic ship of mystics and madmen as they sail across the in-between of life and death, like pirates on the run from lost souls. This time he works with co-director and Pixar newcomer Kemp Powers, who I hope to see leading his own for the studio one day soon.

While Soul is a visual spectacle, matching the raucous jazzy soundtrack with a bold mixture of styles, the story does wane with early pacing issues and the simple fact that the story is told across one day. While Joe is a character you easily root for, you're only afforded a few minutes in his shoes before you're ripped away to The Great Beyond. By this point you have seen how he loses himself in his music, the background fading away as he plays the keys, but it isn't quite enough to fully ground this character before his untimely death. It's a shame. If Soul could have hit the same emotional groove as Docter's earlier works, it would have played like no other Pixar film.

While these pacing issues place existential musings over characters, Foxx and Fey take what they have and play their roles like the best jazz; they give Joe and 22 a rhythm, a kind of spontaneity that makes every sentence, sigh, and silence breathe with life. Pixar has never had casting issues, but here they're showing off with every voice, including the support from Richard Ayoade as the gaumless Soul Counsellor Jerry, and Rachel House as the ominous Soul Counter Terry. These two manage to steal scenes like no others.

This film bites off a little more than it can chew, but what we get to taste is delicious. What is important to note about Soul, though, is the care it takes to represent New York, jazz and Joe (the studio's first Black lead). Cultural and Music Consultants including a range of Black artists, musicians and academics were brought on in the same manner as with the earlier released Coco. And while it is not my place to say if their attempts were successful, it is promising to see the studio taking the steps to progress in the diversity of the stories they tell.

Soul will be available to stream on Disney+ from December 25.