Songbird Review

Adam Mason’s Songbird was inevitable; a hastily put together and narratively forced thriller feeding off the current state of the world, but it doesn’t lessen the sting of a badly made film. Storytelling has always been part of the human nature and films reflect the times they were made in, but Songbird feels strangely out of tune with the year of its release, despite the timely inclusion of the virus that’s ravaging the world around us.

A few years into the future, the coronavirus has mutated into COVID-23, a much more lethal version of the virus we know. Those exposed are forced into rudimentary, cruel Q-zones while the infected are usually dead within a day. A small percentage are immune to the virus and allowed to roam free in the rather dystopian landscapes. One of them is Nico (Riverdale’s KJ Apa), a bike courier who frequently speaks on the phone with his girlfriend Sara (Sofia Carson) who, as she isn’t immune, is forced to stay indoors with her grandmother. When an outbreak in Sara’s building threatens the couple’s love, Nico must act to get Sara out.

Songbird’s plot is simultaneously too simple and yet overly complex for its own good. It features a surprisingly starry cast which includes Craig Robinson, Paul Walter Hauser, Demi Moore and Bradley Whitford, and while all are given a narrative of their own, they feel too fractured and separate to fully work when the focus is firmly on Nico’s quest to save Sara. There is simply too much going on, but the film still lacks meat on its bones.

Apa lacks the leading man charisma to carry the film or to elevate Mason and co-writer Simon Boyes’ clumsy script. Whitford is always a pleasure to watch and injects some genuine menace into his character while Peter Stormare shows up in a role that plays to his strengths; yelling and being an overall threatening presence in an otherwise bland narrative.

Stylistically, Songbird is all over the place. The camerawork is often chaotic and handheld, but not consistently so, nor does it add anything. While the 84-minute film is paced relatively well, it’s simply not engaging or entertaining enough to hold your attention for its runtime. The narrative itself lacks imagination and it never goes as far as it could to at least make the whole thing feel memorable. It parasitically feeds off our collective, current fears and tries to amplify them without ever saying anything meaningful about the current way of the world.

Songbird will probably be remembered as the first film about COVID, thanks to its starry cast and Michael Bay’s producing credit, but it’s a bland attempt to capitalise on a global emergency. It’s largely worthless, and at worst can be accused of scaremongering, and at best, is just boring and forgettable. From clunky lines to lazy performances, this is a new low for cinema.

Songbird is available in select cinemas and on VOD from December 11.