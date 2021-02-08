Rams Review

Colin (Sam Neill) and Les (Michael Caton) are brothers who run neighbouring sheep farms but who have not spoken to each other in years. Les’s prize ram is diagnosed with Ovine Johne’s Disease, a fatal and contagious illness that it might have passed on to the ewes it had mated with. The authorities demand the slaughter of all the sheep in the area, an order that the brothers seek to defy in different ways, before another crisis forces them to reluctantly work together.

Rams is a remake of the 2015 Icelandic film of the same title (Hrútar in its original language), with its setting transplanted halfway across the globe and into the Southern Hemisphere. There’s a further nod to the original in that Colin and Les’s surname is Grimurson, from the original’s writer-director Grímur Hákonarson. That film was a comedy-drama with a somewhat dour tone, its humour deadpan to a fault. This remake, written by Jules Duncan and directed by Jeremy Sims, is rather warmer and a little more expansive, and an enjoyable two hours.

That difference is partly due to the setting, from a cold country to a rather hotter one where you can get sunburned in the run-up to Christmas. It also affects the crisis which kicks the final act into motion, which changes from a blizzard in the original to a bushfire in the remake, and having been shot in 2019, the Australian fires of early 2020 give it unintended darker overtones. Rams was shot entirely on location in the small West Australian farming town of Mount Barker in the Great Southern Region of the state. Also, the disease afflicting the sheep was scrapie in Iceland. The remake is some 20 minutes longer, which is partly explained by its following the somewhat open ending of the original with what amounts to an epilogue taking that ending nearer to closure.

The pleasures of of both films begin with the landscapes they are set in, high and wide, and in Australia’s case lusher and greener, well captured in Steve Arnold’s widescreen cinematography. But they continue with the cast, with Sam Neill and Michael Caton, both now in their 70s like their characters, convincingly creating two brothers whose bond has been deeply buried by their mutual antagonism, and much of their communication is conveyed by little more than grunts.

Miranda Richardson (playing Kat, a woman from Dorset, with dialogue explaining how she ended up on the other side of the world) has definite chemistry with Neill, their characters’ relationship being a platonic one that just might but probably won’t tip over to a romantic one. Asher Keddie and Wayne Blair give able performances in supporting roles. Sims’s previous film as director (he’s also an actor) was Last Cab to Darwin, which had a fine performance from Caton in the lead role. This is the first time that Caton and Neill have acted together since they were both in The Sullivans in 1976. Rams opened in Australian cinemas on October 29, 2020. Sam Neill received the film’s only AACTA nomination, as Best Lead Actor, losing to Toby Wallace in Babyteeth.

Rams was released on VOD in the UK on February 5.