Penguin Bloom Review

The Blooms are a happy family, comprised of mother Sam (Naomi Watts), father Cameron (Andrew Lincoln) and their three sons. While on holiday in Thailand, Sam leans against a wooden fence at the top of a tower and it gives way, sending her crashing to the ground below. A T6 spinal fracture paralyses her "from the bra-strap down," as she puts it. As Sam recovers at home in Sydney, trying and failing to come to terms with what has happened to her, the children find an injured magpie which they adopt and call Penguin.

Penguin Bloom is a well-made, well-acted drama that is undeniably affecting in places. While it’s based on a true story, and the real Sam Bloom is still alive, she doesn’t tell it herself. The book the film is adapted from is by Cameron with Bradley Trevor Greive. Narration is provided by oldest son Noah (Griffin Murray-Johnston), which, with the PG certificate, angles the film towards a family audience. That’s no doubt intentional, as the Blooms collaborated with the filmmakers and Sam and Cameron are among the executive producers. Naomi Watts has a producing credit. But it has the effect of putting Sam, who should be centre-stage, at one or two removes from the audience.

Penguin Bloom has a small cast, with almost as many magpies as humans credited. There’s the Bloom family, with Leeanna Walsman in a few scenes as Sam’s sister Kylie and Jacki Weaver as their mother Jan, but other than Sam’s physiotherapist Gaye (Rachel House), the only other roles are small ones. We see Sam take up kayaking under Gaye’s tutelage, but her later sporting triumphs in that sport and adaptive surfing are left to a caption at the end.

As for the title character, Penguin is an analogue to Sam’s situation in ways that are sometimes very much on the nose. Penguin is first found with a broken wing due to a nest having fallen, and a family argument comes to a head when Penguin, brought to Jan’s house, is attacked by the territorial birds in the garden. You can predict how Penguin gives the story closure after that point. Noah blames himself for the bird attack by letting the bird out of the window, just as he blames himself for Sam’s accident by going up the tower in the first place.

Penguin Bloom does benefit from a strong performance by Watts and the script by Shaun Grant and Harry Cripps and the direction by Glendyn Ivin avoids many of the sentimental traps that the film could have fallen into. Colin Hay of Men at Work sings over the end credits.

Penguin Bloom was released in Australian cinemas on January 21 and in the UK on Netflix on January 27.