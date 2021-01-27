Notturno Review

Unlike Europe, Asia and Oceania – descriptive and specific in their declarations - the term ‘Middle East’ is a reductive one. Seventeen countries reduced to a singular geographic definition; despite the importance of the Middle East to the rest of the world, through oil, industrial and precious metals, the transcontinental region is always reduced to a singular perception. If you were to ask people on the street the first thing they think of when you say, ‘Middle East’, what might you get? War? Oil? Terrorism? It would be surprising to hear a more than a few mentions of culture, cuisine, or community. Suffering appears to be the singular narrative granted and replayed over and over again – beyond that, Middle-Eastern life is silenced. So when the Middle East finally does speak for itself, what does it say?

Composed through a series of vignettes, director Gianfranco Rosi follows a psychiatric ward putting on a play reflecting perceptions of the Middle East, a son providing for his single mother and their family, a small squad of soldiers and a man hunting alone on his boat. Within, there are shorter, more momentary pieces but these four are what Rosi uses as focal points. Aside from an opening description, naming the different countries filmed (Syria, Kurdistan, Lebanon and Iraq), no context is given to where we are in the vignettes – we’re lost, unable to identify our location save for some viewers who may recognise the different languages or dialects briefly spoken throughout. It seems sound, or lack thereof, is key to the film’s strategy – allowing the images to speak for themselves, literally.

Much of what we witness is remarkably nondescript, one could even regard it as mundane – it’s a presentation of the Middle East thoroughly against the Western grain, where normalcy and quiet prevail. Life simply proceeds – however, the sound of distant gunfire lurks throughout our runtime. The iconography of war is peppered throughout the compositions, with empty trenches and discarded mortar rounds; the eerie stillness, especially with the squad, creates a frozen temporality, as they merely exist in a space typically occupied by conflict that is instead filled with an ambivalent fog. This stillness inhabits every landscape, town and room of Notturno, allowing the viewer to find appreciation through looking deeper into the frame, admiring the minutiae.

Rosi’s documentary has no interest in capturing the violence of conflict in media res, but rather investigating the violence that comes from the shockwaves of it, rippling throughout time and space long after battles have been fought. The violence comes from the interactions captured on camera, such as the student's numbness as they recount their own experiences of ISIS, immortalised through drawings and memories, which strikes you horror as the stories become more harrowing. The impossibility of being able to imagine these events and the children’s specificity may create a mental nausea that renders you unable to continue watching, destroyed by the emotional weight these young voices carry.

The many crude child drawings of real ISIS tortures and acts of mutilation hung upon the walls as a mosaic of a trauma shared between classmates, a binding agent of universal loss and fear, is harrowing to witness, perhaps even more so by the 'everydayness' of the activity. The violence explored within Rosi’s work is one that is paradoxically hidden and yet ever present – a fracturing violence of disconnection between generations. Children are forced to rapidly mature after witnessing the annihilation of adults physically and mentally – they become a generation raised by themselves, horribly aware of the world whilst unsure of who they are.

We see this complication of identity reflected in Ali, one of the few named figures of Rosi’s documentary – the eldest son in a single mother’s household. We follow him as he goes hunting, and in turn helps hunters for profit, both activities in service of feeding and providing for his siblings and mother. Ali’s contradictory status as both adolescent and provider for the household highlights the very struggle this generation must grapple with. His presentation as a stoic figure, unwavering in the face of oncoming storms and continual rejection from hunters on the roadside, display a resilience that is both captivating and saddening.

While only given a snapshot into their lives, by simply placing the camera in the living room, we get an understanding of the entire household – the relationships between siblings, the dynamic of the family; which speak for itself by simply living, with the camera just happening to be there. The family all sleep together in the living room, upon makeshift beds laid upon the floor and couches with pillows – the routine is uninterrupted, nor is it intervened with, so a natural warmth of a family together, peaceful in their home resonates strongly with you; it’s an image of the Middle East often ignored by Western media.

Perhaps the most succinct of Rosi’s metaphors comes in the form of the man hunting in his boat. Although his vignette is the most ambiguous, there’s much to gleam from it – we witness what could a potential regular ritual of his, as he uncovers his boat and begins his journey out onto the water. However, when night begins to fall, it never truly falls – there’s a constant glow from fires burning in the distance, their cause or shape unknown. All we can see is the man, silently hunting, silhouetted by the heart of a fire. Perhaps that simple shot tells us more about the Middle East than most – the natural darkness perverted by the glow of war, and yet the man pays no attention to it. He focuses on his own life. He continues on, and the conflict is backdropped – but it is impossible to forget.

The central message of Rosi’s documentary seems to be the reminder to the rest of the world that the Middle East is not a singular mass; it is millions of stories, lives and individuals – if we are to unify them under anything, it should be these notions of family and community. The many people within the Middle East are more aware of their suffering than anyone outside the region could ever understand – but it doesn’t define them, it never has. What defines them are their rituals, routine, needs and desires. Suffering exists within the Middle East, but it’s not the only thing that exists, and nor is it constant. Above all else, life prevails, and it continues.

Notturno is released on Hulu and On Demand January 29 in the US, and on March 5 in the UK.