News of the World Review

You can set your clock by the appearance of a Tom Hanks drama during awards season, the veteran actor seen as a sure-fire contender every year almost for as long we can remember. That's despite his Oscar nomination for A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood being his first in almost 20 years, with studios still religiously waiting until the last few months of the year in the hope he'll soon be gripping a golden statue. At least News of the World offers something new, marking the first time he has appeared in a western. He reteams with Paul Greengrass 7 years on from Captain Philips, but don’t hold out any hope of the sort of gritty, immersive style we’ve come to expect from the director, as this is altogether a much safer and sedate affair.

Greengrass’ latest is an adaptation of the best-selling novel of the same name by Paulette Jiles, set in 1870 in the aftermath of the Civil War and drawing comparisons between the divisiveness of then and now. Hanks is Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, who in the aftermath of the war now spends his time travelling the country reading the news to people living in rural areas. The story takes place in the South, where no-one wants to hear about the elites in the north having just lost a hard fought bloody war. News revealing the building of oil pipelines on indigenous land is cheered, while federal government announcements are hounded and booed by audiences.

But this remains a minor aside to the road movie aspect which takes its inspiration direct from The Searchers – uncomfortably in more ways than one. Kidd reluctantly takes on the task of transporting a young, blonde German girl called Johanna (System Crasher’s Helena Zengel) to an aunt and uncle living in Castroville, Texas, after finding her on the roadside. She was kidnapped by the Kiowa and raised as their own, so she barely speaks German and no English at all, although the miraculous introduction of a Kiowa-speaking Elizabeth Marvel breaks through that barrier to offer some insight.

Johanna refuses to use ‘civilised’ cutlery to eat and due to her trauma is prone to emotional outbursts that make it difficult for the calm-natured Kidd and his life on the road. It’s easy to see the problems here if the child was not white, instantly pushing the film into white saviour territory. So it's rather convenient that News of the World can offer its (brief) sympathies to Black people being lynched and indigenous people losing their land and lives to racist whites, all while never having to directly engage with their struggles. Weakly pitched through the eyes of a scared and ‘wild’ young white girl, it’s an easy get out clause to avoid directly confronting the ugly reality of the world around them. The only time we do see the Kiowa people are when Greengrass turns them into some sort of magical fantasy made faintly visible through a dust storm. It should also be noted that Kidd fought for the Confederacy, but we learn so little about him that ‘minor’ detail is never addressed.

The absence of any real insight into Kidd’s life means there is no reason to care about his journey or what sort of redemption he seeks from helping Johanna. It seems all hopes were pinned on Hanks being able to bring his trademark warmth to the role, rather than offering any detail, before filling in some blanks towards the end. But after spending almost two long hours on the road (broken up by a few moments of action) you would hope for something a little more rewarding. What we get instead is the story of an old, regretful ex-Confederate soldier who finds salvation in a young girl whose own distressing experiences may be able to help him to seek salvation. It’s the type of empty moral storytelling that has fuelled Hollywood since its inception and shows little sign of abating.

Some of Greengrass’ usual handheld style is used in conversational close-ups, but mostly it’s a traditionally shot western that takes us across the dusky expanse of America’s wide open plains. Regular Ridley Scott collaborator Dariusz Wolski serves as DP, and while he shoots as handsomely as ever, it’s always a task made that little bit easier in these types of films. You’d be hard pressed to find any review of a western that doesn’t laud the photography, simply because the landscape itself does much of the heavy lifting. The amber-hued property interiors and mud-laden streets of the towns Kidd and Johanna are of more interest, as the people pose more of a threat than the harshness of the landscape.

News of the World has been – and will continue to be – praised for its supposed relevancy and message about communication and bridging divides. But like almost everything else offered by the film it’s so thinly painted on its presence barely makes any difference at all. It relies on neutralised storytelling that refuses to commit to anything meaningful, relying on obvious stereotypes and over-simplified characters to stay firmly in the middle lane. There’s nothing to take away beyond stating the obvious that America’s racist foundations continue to thrive and that Tom Hanks is a nice guy. But we knew both of those things already, so you have to ask what the point of it all was.

News of the World opens in US cinemas on December 25. A date for the international release on Netflix is yet to be announced.