Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Review

Pull together a cast including Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman, give them the room to work with the words of one of America’s greatest playwrights of the 20th century and sit back and let the magic happen. That appears to be philosophy behind the legendary George C. Wolfe’s approach to Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which sees him rely on his theatrical sensibilities more than anything else, letting the performers shine as they bring one of August Wilson’s Pittsburgh Cycle plays to the screen.

Going into the film you are acutely aware that this is the last role performed by Boseman before he sadly passed away a few months ago. And yet, while the title is given to Davis’ Gertrude ‘Ma’ Rainey character, it's Boseman’s horn playing Levee who takes up much of the focus. That said, the film centres on a fictionalised account of the recording of a song called Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, so while the ‘Mother of the Blues’ claims the title (and was also the name of Wilson’s play) you shouldn’t be misled into thinking this is any sort of biopic about the singer’s life.

Boseman gives an electric final performance and will remind fans of the actor just what we will all miss in the years to come. Along with Davis they will both be sure fire contenders for the glitzy prizes in the main acting categories, Boseman in particular possibly giving us his best to date. While his Black Panther role brought him to commercial prominence, he had already impressed in biopics playing the likes of Jackie Robinson, Thurgood Marshall and James Brown, and his live wire turn as Levee feels like a fitting way for him to take his bow.

Wilson’s story is set almost entirely in a white-owned Chicago recording studio, where Rainey’s manager Irvin (Jeremy Shamos) waits with producer Sturdyvant (Jonny Coyne) for her to arrive. Pianist Toledo (Glynn Turman), bassist Slow Drag (Michael Potts), trombonist Cutler (Colman Domingo) and horn player Levee are all on time, but Rainey is the star of the show here, even if Levee believes he is destined for bigger and better things beyond playing the same old songs. If he could just get that damned basement door open maybe he could find the freedom he craves.

With Levee being the youngest member of the band, that generational conflict is part of what creates the rising tension in the studio. Irvin has told Levee the band will record his version of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, giving it a punchier pace and new lease of life for a younger audience. But once Rainey shows up that idea is flung out the window with an overarm throw. Levee, Irvin and anyone else who wants to tell her what to do, are quickly put in their place. Either they give her what she wants, or she’ll turn on her heel and head back south down to Georgia.

But Rainey’s stubbornness isn't born out of an oversized ego. Rather, like countless other Black artists she has long been the victim of white exploitation, with her voice making the record company more money than she’ll ever come close to seeing. “They don’t care nothing about me. All they want is my voice,” she says in-between stopping the session to demand cold bottles of coke are delivered and re-recording the intro to the track several times so her younger stuttering nephew Sylvester (Dusan Brown) can perform it and be paid as a member of the band and send money home to his family.

The record industry is a sinister place at the best of time, especially if you are Black and/or a woman. Rainey controls every note that comes out of her own mouth and that of her musicians, but when it comes to the real power in the room – behind the production desk – it’s a white-only space that dictates distribution of her music and the money placed into her hand. It’s something Levee experiences as he tries to sell his songs to Sturdyvant, who palms him off with lame excuses while effectively stealing the music that will be turned into bigger returns later on. After revealing a horrifying story about his childhood to his band mates, Levee says with confidence he knows how to handle the white man – but putting it into practice isn’t made easy.

With long scenes taking place in mostly two rooms in the building, Wolfe isn’t able to remove his film far from its stage origins. There are fleeting moments where the camera weaves in for a closer view of the actors, but it remains mostly static and distantly observant of its subjects. Wolfe has picked his cast well, however, and the dialogue flows fluently across the room, with Turman and Domingo both putting in impressive turns, although Potts probably gets the shortest draw with the fewest lines of dialogue. Turman, in particular, stands out when ruminating on the experience of being Black in America and the issues faced within the Black community.

Rainey is a larger than life character and it’s perhaps not the sort of role you’d expect a usually more reserved Davis to thrive in. But her ability to at times verge on the melodramatic works well here, even though her time on-screen is not as expansive as you might expect. Seen through DP Tobias A. Schliessler’s humid, amber lens, Wolfe also offers a reminder of sexual independence projected by the likes of Rainey, Bessie Smith and others of the time, injecting verve into a genre of music often perceived in the modern era as being slow and plodding. Davis throws herself into these moments on stage, surrounded by racy backing dancers, prowling the stage rousing the audience through her gold teeth.

But it is Boseman who will rightfully be remembered most here. It’s just a shame that his performance will unavoidably be mixed in with our desire for this not be the last time we see him on-screen, that longing and admiration impossible to separate for the time being given it still feels so raw. That twinkle in his eye and broad playful smile are full of the natural charisma he brought to his roles and show why, illness or no illness, this is the role that gives him distance from Marvel and will likely see him recognised by his peers over the coming months. It’s thanks to Boseman, Davis and the rest of the cast that this transitions so well from the stage, despite it lacking real cinematic spark, and serves as a fitting legacy for an actor who looked like he was only just getting started.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom will be available to watch on Netflix from December 18.