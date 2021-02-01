Little Fish Review

Director Chad Hartigan’s emotionally exhausting Little Fish is an exploration of what would happen if a virus wiped people's memories. Based on a short story by Aja Gabel, and adapted for the screen by Mattson Tomlin, it feels strangely prescient and yet also oddly distant, as we live through a pandemic ourselves. There are elements that are familiar, and others that will likely have you shouting at the screen. The nature of the virus itself is never really explored, and so we are left wondering, “Would masks help?" or "Why are they hugging?” - all the things that currently plague our minds in the COVID age.

Of course, like so many things, it’s not really about the virus. To dismiss Little Fish for its inaccuracies and naivety surrounding events that the writer could never have foreseen overlooks the truly heart-breaking nature of the story. Exploring what it is that makes us who we are, whether it’s our soul, our relationships or our memories is really what this film is asking.

Emma (Olivia Cooke) and Jude (Jack O’Connell) are a newly married couple when a strange virus begins to spread across the world. As people lose their memories they are found wandering, planes crash as pilots forget how to fly, and fishermen are found floating as they forget how to steer their boats. Jude and Emma watch each other closely for signs that they might be affected, and soon Jude begins to show that memories have begun to slip away. This leads them to take steps to try and cling on to each other for as long as they can. Polaroid photographs, cognitive games and tests, clinical trials (which you have to pay to participate in – capitalist exploitation at its finest), and evangelical conspiracy theorists all have a hand in influencing the progress they make and the new world they have to live in.

Some people are lost slowly, while others lose everything in a second. So even those who seem well carry not only the responsibility of caring for loved ones, but the fear that they could lose their own memories at any second with very little warning. Industry falters, attractions go bankrupt and close, and the world begins to slowly crumble into one where people aimlessly wander, with no idea of who they are. The practical implications of this are barely touched on, with no panic over money, food or housing, but they offer an insight into the multifaceted fear that these characters are facing. Desperation increases as more and more of Jude is lost, and they begin to consider taking drastic steps that seemed unimaginable at first.

Tonal and stylistic similarities to Mark Romanek’s Never Let Me Go lend a stripped back melancholy air, with short focus depths and close ups forcing us to figure out what we can see, much like the characters are forced to do. The colour palette too is stripped back and short, simplistic, allowing us to focus entirely on the discourse between the characters rather than the at times beautiful backdrops. Similarities to Michel Gondry’s Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind will no doubt surface due to the focus on love and memories, but the similarities really end there.

The romance feels more like that of Arthur Hiller’s Love Story, as we open and close on shots of Olivia Cooke’s back, Emma speaks of the love she is desperate to keep, and the sadness she can’t quantify. Where Ryan O’Neal’s Oliver looked out over an ice rink, Cooke looks over water. Places they both associate with happy memories and the hopeful early stages of their relationship. Little Fish is a film that will test its audience emotionally, but for those who can stick with it through the slow burn of how it develops, it’s more than worth it.

Little Fish is released in US theatres and On Demand from February 5.