LFF 2020: Wildfire Review

Cathy Brady, known for her long career in short filmmaking, makes her feature debut with Wildfire, an affecting, subtle drama about a sisterly bond, set in a small Northern Irish border town. It’s a film lush with meaning and themes, but at times hindered by its rather understated narrative.

Kelly (Nika McGuigan) has been missing for two years. She returns to her home town and her sister Lauren (Nora-Jane Noone) is shocked to see her as are the rest of the town people and soon the rumour mill is churning. Kelly is wild and erratic while Lauren is calm and stable, but both sisters harbour past trauma relating to their mother and her death. Together, they try to reconnect while also fighting against powers that try to separate them.

McGuigan, who plays Kelly with vigour and unpredictability, sadly passed away in 2019 when Wildfire was in post-production and this admittedly only adds to her already powerful performance. Kelly is tricky as a character - she is frustrating and often in the wrong, but McGuigan beautifully grounds her performance and Kelly’s very essence in the character’s trauma. She does a lot with very little, but never overplays Kelly’s strange tendencies.

Noone’s role is less flashy, but equally important, and her performance is just as impressive as McGuigan’s. Like two sides of a coin, the sisters have dealt with their trauma very differently, but ultimately share each other’s pain and the scars their past life has left on them. Their mother’s mental health struggles cast a strong shadow over them both, especially as Kelly’s erratic behaviour increases.

Martin McCann - best known for The Survivalist and Calibre - and Kate Dickie (The VVitch, Game of Thrones) offer great support, but their roles are considerably less meaty, even for supporting characters. Brady’s script falters occasionally and things take a while to get going, but ultimately Wildfire is an effective two-hander. At less than 90 minutes, it doesn’t outstay its welcome, rather the opposite - perhaps another 10 minutes could have better solidified some of the themes and characters.

Kelly and Lauren adopt an us-against-the-world -mentality, but the film is at its best during its quieter moments. Brady’s utilises frantic editing and loud sound design to convey how overwhelming everything is for both Kelly and Lauren after everything seems to shift in their lives. Where Brady’s film stumbles is in its attempts to offer wider context to the sister's troubles. Wildfire is at its best when focusing on their growing, complex bond and past trauma, but Brady is also interested in the small-town mentality and the growing anxieties surrounding Brexit, but none of this resonates powerfully enough compared to the main narrative which is fuelled by the naturalistic, vulnerable performances.

Wildfire could make its point sooner and louder, but Brady has traded big emotions for subtlety and stillness. This doesn’t make it any less engaging, in fact, the film’s biggest emotional pay-off is quietly devastating. Brady, along with her talented cast, explore themes of family, trauma and memory delicately, efficiently and with great detail. Wildfire is compelling, potent work from all involved and one of the most assured feature debuts in recent memory.

Wildfire plays at the London Film Festival.

